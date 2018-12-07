Odiyan, Maari 2, KGF and Antariksham to clash with SRK’s Zero, Ranveer’s Simmba this Christmas

As the Christmas weekend approaches, filmmakers are gearing up to make maximum use of the holiday season. This also means that the distributors are going to have a hard time finding a fair number of screens for each of their films, especially in metro cities where films of all languages are screened in multiplex and single screens. This Christmas season will especially affect the Tamil film industry, where five releases have been planned on December 20 and 21. Vijay Sethupathi’s Seethakaathi is slated for a December 20 release, while Jayam Ravi’s Adangamaru, Sivakarthkeyan’s Kanaa, Dhanush’s Maari, Vishnu Vishaal’s Kilukkuvaarpatti Singam and Atharva’s Boomerang is slated to release on December 21 along with the Tamil dubbed version of the big-budget Kannada film, KGF.

In Telugu, Antariksham starring Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari is slated to release on December 21. This is the Telugu film industry’s first space film. Sharwanand and Sai Pallavi’s romance drama Padi Padi Leche Manasu is also slated to release on the same day.

In Malayalam, the biggest release of the year, Mohanlal’s Odiyan is slated on December 14, followed by Fahadh Faasil’s Njan Prakashan and Tovino Thomas and Oorvasi’s Ente Ummante Peru to release on December 21.

Kannada film KGF, which has created a huge buzz in the industry with its spectacular trailers is also slated to release on December 21 when it will clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero. The following weekend, Ranveer Singh’s Simmba will release as well.

The theaters will also have to accommodate Jason Momoa’s film Aquaman and Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse, slated to release in India on December 14.

On Thursday, the Tamil Film Producers’ Council also released the statement in which they said there will be no regulations for the films releasing from now till Pongal. This means that any film can announce the release of their films and will not need to get permission from the council for the dates. This is one of the reasons why as many as six Tamil films have been slated to release over one weekend.

Tweeting about the crowded weekend, trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai tweeted, “At the end of the day #TFPC says anybody can release their film for the next one month without any release regulations. All the 5 films announced for December 20/21 are going full steam ahead with their release plans. It is going to be a bloody battle for screens.”

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 14:09 IST