Zero vs KGF box office: Shah Rukh Khan’s most expensive film trails Kannada underdog by Rs 6 crore

Shah Rukh Khan’s ambitious new film, Zero, registered a marginal drop at the box office on Monday, according to early estimates. The film, which has been pronounced an ‘underperformer’, has made Rs 10 crore on Monday, taking its four day total to Rs 69 crore in India. The film has made a further Rs 35 crore abroad, taking its worldwide total to Rs 107 crore.

Zero had opened to Rs 20.1 crore on Monday, and followed it up with Rs 18.2 crore and Rs 20.7 crore on Saturday and Sunday.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted the figures on Tuesday. Zero has become the sixth Bollywood film of the year to cross the coveted Rs 100 crore mark this year, Sanju, Padmaavat, Thugs of Hindostan, Baaghi 2 and Race 3. It is expected that Zero will post an uptick in numbers on Christmas day.

#Zero 's early estimates for Monday - Dec 24th - All-India Nett is around ₹ 10 Crs.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 25, 2018

Billed as the most expensive film of SRK’s career, the film has found an unlikely challenger in the Kannada film, KGF. Starring Yash in the lead role, the period film has made Rs 75 crore in four days of release, outpacing Zero. The film’s Hindi dub version has also performed well, raking in Rs 12.1 crore in four days, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

#KGF continues to trend very, very well... Mon is higher than Fri and similar to Sat... #Christmas holiday today should boost its biz further... Fri 2.10 cr, Sat 3 cr, Sun 4.10 cr, Mon 2.90 cr. Total: ₹ 12.10 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 25, 2018

KGF had made Rs 59.61 crore in its opening weekend, eclipsing Zero’s Rs 59.01 crore total. Both films received mixed reviews from critics, but KGF was produced on a reported budget of Rs 50 crore, while Zero was made on a reported budget of Rs 200 crore.

The Hindustan Times in its three-star review of KGF wrote, “KGF, overall, is a slow burner. The plot takes its own sweet time to take shape and by the time Yash is sent to the mines on a mission, we are familiar with his past and what ticks him off.”

Meanwhile, awarding Zero three-and-a-half stars out of five, the HT review noted, “Zero becomes odder and odder as it goes along, and while the end is impossible to take seriously, the entire film is meant to be a fable.”

Further dissimilarities can be seen in the number of screens both films were released in. KGF was released on 2460 screens across India, while Zero debuted in 4380 screens.

