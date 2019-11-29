Genelia D’Souza, Karanvir Bohra accompany their kids to birthday party of Sachiin Joshi-Urvashi Sharma’s son. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 20:12 IST

A host of Bollywood celebrities including Genelia D’Souza with her son Riaan and Geeta Basra with daughter Hinaya Heer were spotted at actor-producer Sachiin Joshi and wife Urvashi Sharma‘s son’s birthday party in Mumbai on Friday.

Twinning seems to be the theme of the party as the celebrities wore clothes similar to their kids in different colours.

Genelia was spotted in a yellow top and denims paired with a white jacket as she arrived with her elder son Riaan. She was seen in a candid mood and played with the kids at the venue. The five year-old was in a yellow sweatshirt and grey trousers and looked shy as he greeted the media.

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu with their daughters, Genelia D’Souza with her son, Udita Goswami with her daughter at Sachiin Joshi’s son’s birthday bash.

Genelia and Riaan at Sachiin Joshi’s son’s birthday bash.

Sunny Leone, who saw the release of her new dance number Hello Ji from web show Ragini MMS season 2 on Friday, skipped the event. Her husband Daniel Weber accompanied their daughter Nisha at the party. Actor Udita Goswami, who has appeared in films such as Paap and Zeher, was seen at the party with her four-year-old daughter. The mother-daughter duo were twinning in white. Geeta Basra, who is married to former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, was seen in black casuals while her daughter Hinaya wore a white dress for the party.

Television actor Karanvir Bohra also arrived with his wife Teejay Sidhu and twin daughters Vienna and Bella.The family of four was twinning in navy blue on the occasion.

Also read: Cheesecake review: Go for this dessert only if you are a dog lover

A few days ago, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia had hosted a star-studded party for Riaan who turned five this month. It was attended by all from Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya, Rani Mukerji and daughter Adira, Arpita Khan and son Ahil and Esha Deol and daughter Radhya.

Genelia had also written a note for Riaan on Instagram along with a few adorable pictures of the kid. She wrote, “Every parent says “I don’t want him to grow up, I want to freeze this age forever”.. But I don’t.. I want to enjoy every year of yours, I want to see you grow into a fine young man, I want to give you wings to fly and I’d like to be the wind beneath those wings. I want to tell you that life is tough but you are tougher, I want you to always believe in yourself no matter what happens cause I will always believe in you.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more