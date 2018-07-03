Gold actor Amit Sadh: I wasn’t offered work for 6 months after Kai Po Che!

Actor Amit Sadh was a well-known face on television when he decided to try his luck in films, and his debut film Phoonk 2 (2010) was followed by the 2013 hit film Kai Po Che! He’s never had to look back since then, albeit he did face some disappointments along the way.

Many aspiring actors wish to start their career with films directly. Asked if starting with television was a conscious choice, Amit says, “I started my career with acting, and I am still acting. I hope that with all the fans I have, and the audiences that I’ve engaged with until now, I will evolve to be more authentic and effective.”

Kai Po Che! was a turning point for all the three male lead actors — Amit, Sushant Singh Rajput, and Rajkummar Rao. However, things weren’t so bright for Amit after the film released.

“People don’t believe this, but I had no work after Kai Po Che! for six months. [Honestly], it doesn’t matter why that happened. That was not my problem. My problem was to pay my rent on time; give my three dogs the best food and shelter; pay salaries on time to the people who run my life,” reveals the actor, who was seen in Sultan (2016).

Do the three — Amit, Rajkummar and Sushant meet up? “Sadly, no. But whenever we do, there’s a lot of love.”

On a positive note, the actor will next be seen in the upcoming film Gold, with Akshay Kumar. The recently released trailer received positive reactions, and Amit is naturally ecstatic. “You have no idea how excited I am. I have put everything into this film, every ounce of good or bad I had...I know this is just the start,” he says.

