Home / Bollywood / Golmaal Again to become first Hindi film to re-release in New Zealand post Covid-19

Golmaal Again to become first Hindi film to re-release in New Zealand post Covid-19

Golmaal Again director Rohit Shetty has said that the Ajay Devgn-starrer is set to re-release in movie theatres in New Zealand.

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 11:53 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Golmaal Again will release in New Zealand on June 25.
Golmaal Again will release in New Zealand on June 25.
         

Golmaal Again is set to become the first Hindi film to re-release in New Zealand post coronavirus lockdown as theatres are set to reopen in the country on June 25 . New Zealand had recently announced that it was free of coronavirus.

Director Rohit Shetty took to Instagram to share a poster of the film and wrote,” New Zealand decides to re-release Golmaal Again in theatres making it the First Hindi Film to get a relaunch post Covid. New Zealand is now covid free and is opening its theatres on 25th June with Golmaal Again. As it is rightly said - THE SHOW MUST GO ON.”

Hindustantimes

Sharing the news on Twitter, Reliance Entertainment’s official account announced, “The Kiwis are back to theatres and #GolmaalAgain becomes the first Hindi film to be screened post Covid-19. Cheers to a new beginning!”

According to ANI, New Zealand’s health ministry had earlier this month announced that it no longer had active Covid-19 cases. However, cases have been reported in the country after that with the focussing on its management of quarantine and managed isolation facilities.

Golmaal Again is the fourth instalment in the successful Golmaal franchise. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, Shreyas Talpade, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Johnny Lever, Prakash Raj and Neil Nitin Mukesh in lead roles. The ensemble cast also comprises of Mukesh Tiwari, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Murali Sharma, Vijay Patkar, Uday Tikekar, Sachin Khedekar, Ashwini Kalsekar in supporting roles with Nana Patekar in a guest appearance.

Also read: When Sushant Singh Rajput said he feared death: ‘To not know who you are is slightly scary’

Meanwhile, movie theatres continue to remain shut in India. Several big releases including Ranveer Singh’s ‘83 and Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi were postponed amid lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. Quite a few films have already made their way to the OTT platforms with Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Gulabo Sitabo being among the first ones.

