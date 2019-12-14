Good Newwz: Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh can’t stop screaming in agony as they experience labour pain. Watch

bollywood

Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh have taken the task of promote their upcoming film, Good Newwz, a little too seriously. For a new video, the actors decided to undergo simulated labour pains in order to experience how much it hurts a woman to give birth to a child.

“A small step to understand what mothers go through by @diljitdosanjh & me. Dil se - RESPECT to all the mummies out there, delivering #GoodNewwz is harder than anyone can imagine,” Akshay wrote in a tweet. In the video, Akshay and Diljit are tethered to the machine that would give them electrical simulations of labour contractions. While they seemed quite confident in the beginning, as soon as the machine was turned on, the two began screaming.

“Oh mereya parmatma (Oh my god),” Diljit is heard saying at one point, clutching his belly. Akshay let out some really loud screams and even wondered why Diljit wasn’t screaming like him. “Kuch kiya aapne! Isko bhi karo saale ko (You did something! Do it to him too),” he said. Once the exercise was done, Diljit said he had fun. Akshay asked him if he should buy him the machine then.

Akshay later said that the intensity was still not as much as what a woman experience during labour. “Sabhi mummiyon ko bahut bahut pyaar aur jhukk ke pranam (A lot of love to all the mothers and I bow my head in gratitude),” Diljit said in the video.

Good Newwz also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as Akshay’s wife and Kiara Advani as Diljit’s wife. They play two couples who are hoping to have a baby each. However, due to some goof-up at the IVF clinic, the men’s sperms get interchanged and caused a massive confusion in their lives. Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz is scheduled to be released on December 27.

