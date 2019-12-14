e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 14, 2019
Home / Bollywood

Good Newwz: Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh can’t stop screaming in agony as they experience labour pain. Watch

Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh were made to experience labour pain for a promotional video of their upcoming film, Good Newwz.

bollywood Updated: Dec 14, 2019 13:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh were each other’s support through the pain.
Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh were each other’s support through the pain.
         

Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh have taken the task of promote their upcoming film, Good Newwz, a little too seriously. For a new video, the actors decided to undergo simulated labour pains in order to experience how much it hurts a woman to give birth to a child.

“A small step to understand what mothers go through by @diljitdosanjh & me. Dil se - RESPECT to all the mummies out there, delivering #GoodNewwz is harder than anyone can imagine,” Akshay wrote in a tweet. In the video, Akshay and Diljit are tethered to the machine that would give them electrical simulations of labour contractions. While they seemed quite confident in the beginning, as soon as the machine was turned on, the two began screaming.

 

“Oh mereya parmatma (Oh my god),” Diljit is heard saying at one point, clutching his belly. Akshay let out some really loud screams and even wondered why Diljit wasn’t screaming like him. “Kuch kiya aapne! Isko bhi karo saale ko (You did something! Do it to him too),” he said. Once the exercise was done, Diljit said he had fun. Akshay asked him if he should buy him the machine then.

Akshay later said that the intensity was still not as much as what a woman experience during labour. “Sabhi mummiyon ko bahut bahut pyaar aur jhukk ke pranam (A lot of love to all the mothers and I bow my head in gratitude),” Diljit said in the video.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor feels it’s wrong that she is compared to younger generation: ‘I’ve spent two decades in the industry’

Good Newwz also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as Akshay’s wife and Kiara Advani as Diljit’s wife. They play two couples who are hoping to have a baby each. However, due to some goof-up at the IVF clinic, the men’s sperms get interchanged and caused a massive confusion in their lives. Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz is scheduled to be released on December 27.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Not Rahul Savarkar’: Rahul Gandhi refuses to apologise over rape comment
‘Not Rahul Savarkar’: Rahul Gandhi refuses to apologise over rape comment
Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC to help AAP in Delhi assembly polls, says Arvind Kejriwal
Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC to help AAP in Delhi assembly polls, says Arvind Kejriwal
‘Bengal will be first state to implement citizenship act’:BJP’s Dilip Ghosh
‘Bengal will be first state to implement citizenship act’:BJP’s Dilip Ghosh
‘It’s a witch hunt, not fair that I am being impeached’: Donald Trump
‘It’s a witch hunt, not fair that I am being impeached’: Donald Trump
How Citizenship Act, NRC will alter the idea of India, writes Barkha Dutt
How Citizenship Act, NRC will alter the idea of India, writes Barkha Dutt
A pacer, spinner, overseas star: What different IPL teams need at auction
A pacer, spinner, overseas star: What different IPL teams need at auction
Woman jumps from 5th floor of Maharashtra Secretariat, saved by safety net
Woman jumps from 5th floor of Maharashtra Secretariat, saved by safety net
WATCH: Priyanka Gandhi hits out at Modi govt over onion price, unemployment
WATCH: Priyanka Gandhi hits out at Modi govt over onion price, unemployment
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news