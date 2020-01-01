e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Good Newwz box office collection day 5: Akshay Kumar film to enter Rs 100 cr club in New Year, earns Rs 94 cr

Good Newwz box office collection day 5: Akshay Kumar film to enter Rs 100 cr club in New Year, earns Rs 94 cr

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor-starrer Good Newwz is inching closer to Rs 100 mark; it has collected Rs 94 crore in five days.

bollywood Updated: Jan 01, 2020 10:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor play lead roles in Good Newwz.
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar ended 2019 with a bang. His latest release Good Newwz has impressed all and should enter Rs 100 crore club soon.

As per a Boxofficeindia report, Good Newwz made an estimated Rs 16 crore on Tuesday, taking the total collection of fifth days to Rs 94 crore. The report added that Good Newwz showed 25% growth in footfalls and is sustaining well across multiplexes all over with even the smaller plexes holding decent numbers over the weekdays.

Also read: Here’s what irritated Janhvi Kapoor on sets of Ghost Stories

However the film disappointed trade analysts who expected it to enter the Rs 100 crore club on Tuesday.

The film collected Rs 13.41 crore on Monday after a weekend total of Rs 64.99 crore. Sharing the box office figures of the film, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, ”Good Newwz collects in double digits on Day 4, passes crucial Mon test with flying colors... Multiplexes fantastic... Biz should jump today [31 Dec] and tomorrow [1 Jan]... Fri 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr, Sun 25.65 cr, Mon 13.41 cr. Total: ₹ 78.40 cr. India biz.”

 

 

Good Newwz has also performed well in the overseas market. Taran shared the overseas figures of the film on Twitter on Monday. He wrote, “#GoodNewwz - #Overseas - Opening Weekend: $ 3.39 million [₹ 24.19 cr]... Key markets...#USA + #Canada: $ 1.58 mn, #UAE + #GCC: $ 606k, #UK: $ 384k, #ANZ and #Fiji: $ 474k.”

Akshay’s fourth film in 2019, Good Newwz had an opening weekend higher than his last film Housefull 4 but the figure was lower than his another hit, Mission Mangal. Housefull 4 had earned Rs 53.22 crore in three days while Mission Mangal collected Rs 97.56 crore in its four-day-long weekend. Good Newwz collected Rs 64.99 crore in its first weekend.

