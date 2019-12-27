Good Newwz celeb review: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor film is on fire, says Bollywood

bollywood

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 09:17 IST

Actors Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan are on a high as their latest film, Good Newzz, is garnering all the positive reviews. Apart from critics praising the film as a hilarious take on the subject of In-vitro Fertilisation (IVF), their industry friends from Bollywood also showered the film and its cast with praises. Directed by debutant Raj A Mehta, Good Newzz also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 day 81 written update episode 81 December 26: Shehnaaz Gill is the new captain

Actor Diana Penty tweeted, “Dont remember the last time I laughed so hard! #GoodNewwz is just HILARIOUS! Hits all the perfect notes. Thank u @akshaykumar #KareenaKapoorKhan @diljitdosanjh @advani_kiara @raj_a_mehta for making my day @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @ShashankKhaitan @ZeeStudios_ @DharmaMovie.”

Filmmaker Milap Zaveri tweeted, “#GoodNewzz is a LAUGHATHON! One of the FUNNIEST films I’ve seen in YEARS! @akshaykumar is EPIC! @diljitdosanjh is a HIGHLIGHT Kareena is BRILLIANT @advani_kiara is ADORABLE @raj_a_mehta FAB debut! @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @ShashankKhaitan it’s a BLOCKBUSTER!

#GoodNewzz not only makes you LAUGH till you cry but also makes u cry in its emotional moments!!! I’ve not enjoyed a film so much since ages! You truly leave the theatre HAPPY 😍 The film is truly Good news for distributors, exhibitors and the audience! Will end 2019 on a HIGH! — Milap (@zmilap) December 26, 2019

Milap added, “#GoodNewzz not only makes you LAUGH till you cry but also makes u cry in its emotional moments!!! I’ve not enjoyed a film so much since ages! You truly leave the theatre HAPPY The film is truly Good news for distributors, exhibitors and the audience! Will end 2019 on a HIGH!”

Good Newwz also features Anjana Sukhani, Adil Hussain and Tisca Chopra in key roles and hit theatres on Friday. Calling it one of his career-best films, Akshay recently said, “I have seen the film. The last 20 minutes are so emotional and it touches you. In my career, I have done about 140 films by now and I would consider this one of my best films.”

Talking about the genre of films that he is comfortable with, Akshay said, “If I say I feel comfortable in one genre, you will put a tag on me. I don’t want any kind of tag. I’ve come out of that game of tags when I used to do only action, I was bored. I never wanted the tag of an action hero. Even now I don’t want any tags. I’m very comfortable playing all kinds of genres. If anything new comes in, if it’s risky and fun, then I’d just go for it.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more