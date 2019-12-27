Good Newwz celeb review: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor film is on fire, says Bollywood
Celebs who watched Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor’s Good Newzz prior to the film’s release have labelled the film as hilarious. Akshay Kumar is being praised for his comic timings.bollywood Updated: Dec 27, 2019 09:17 IST
Actors Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan are on a high as their latest film, Good Newzz, is garnering all the positive reviews. Apart from critics praising the film as a hilarious take on the subject of In-vitro Fertilisation (IVF), their industry friends from Bollywood also showered the film and its cast with praises. Directed by debutant Raj A Mehta, Good Newzz also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.
Actor Diana Penty tweeted, “Dont remember the last time I laughed so hard! #GoodNewwz is just HILARIOUS! Hits all the perfect notes. Thank u @akshaykumar #KareenaKapoorKhan @diljitdosanjh @advani_kiara @raj_a_mehta for making my day @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @ShashankKhaitan @ZeeStudios_ @DharmaMovie.”
Filmmaker Milap Zaveri tweeted, “#GoodNewzz is a LAUGHATHON! One of the FUNNIEST films I’ve seen in YEARS! @akshaykumar is EPIC! @diljitdosanjh is a HIGHLIGHT Kareena is BRILLIANT @advani_kiara is ADORABLE @raj_a_mehta FAB debut! @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @ShashankKhaitan it’s a BLOCKBUSTER!
Milap added, “#GoodNewzz not only makes you LAUGH till you cry but also makes u cry in its emotional moments!!! I’ve not enjoyed a film so much since ages! You truly leave the theatre HAPPY The film is truly Good news for distributors, exhibitors and the audience! Will end 2019 on a HIGH!”
Good Newwz also features Anjana Sukhani, Adil Hussain and Tisca Chopra in key roles and hit theatres on Friday. Calling it one of his career-best films, Akshay recently said, “I have seen the film. The last 20 minutes are so emotional and it touches you. In my career, I have done about 140 films by now and I would consider this one of my best films.”
Talking about the genre of films that he is comfortable with, Akshay said, “If I say I feel comfortable in one genre, you will put a tag on me. I don’t want any kind of tag. I’ve come out of that game of tags when I used to do only action, I was bored. I never wanted the tag of an action hero. Even now I don’t want any tags. I’m very comfortable playing all kinds of genres. If anything new comes in, if it’s risky and fun, then I’d just go for it.”
