e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Govinda pays tribute to Saroj Khan with emotional video, recalls first meeting: ‘I came to her penniless’

Govinda pays tribute to Saroj Khan with emotional video, recalls first meeting: ‘I came to her penniless’

Actor Govinda has paid tribute to the late choreographer Saroj Khan with an emotional video, in which he recalls their first meeting.

bollywood Updated: Jul 03, 2020 20:46 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Govinda had said that Saroj Khan taught him to romance on screen.
Govinda had said that Saroj Khan taught him to romance on screen.
         

Actor Govinda has expressed his grief at the death of choreographer Saroj Khan. She died at the age of 71 on Friday, after a cardiac arrest.

In an emotional Instagram video, the actor paid tribute to his ‘masterji’. He said that he hopes her soul is at peace. Recalling their first meeting, he said in Hindi, “I came to you, wanting to learn dance. But I didn’t have money. And you told me, lovingly, we’ll worry about that later.”

 

View this post on Instagram

#Rip Saroj Khan ji 🙏🏻💔 Masterji Love you always !!

A post shared by Govinda (@govinda_herono1) on

He added, “It is because of teachers like you that a common man like me, could go from Govind to Govinda. I cannot express myself in words right now.”

Govinda and Saroj’s association goes back a long way. Sharing an anecdote on the reality show India’s Best Dramebaaz, Govinda had said in 2018, “I was not very good at romantic scenes. In my very first movie Ilzaam, there was a dance sequence where I was supposed to run and get close with my co-star Neelam but I could not do it. I started shivering and started feeling feverish. Our choreographer Saroj Khan noticed it and she asked me if I ever had a girlfriend. I said no. She smiled and said she would teach me how to romance on screen.”

Also read: Saroj Khan’s daughter on Salman Khan: ‘He helped for my son’s operation, don’t understand why he is always taken in the wrong’

The choreographer’s death was condoled by several industry figures, such as Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan and others. She was laid to rest at a Malad cemetery.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Expansionism era over, your fire and fury seen’: PM to soldiers in Ladakh
‘Expansionism era over, your fire and fury seen’: PM to soldiers in Ladakh
Tremors jolt Delhi-NCR: 10 things about recent earthquakes in the region
Tremors jolt Delhi-NCR: 10 things about recent earthquakes in the region
LIVE: Maharashtra records over 6K cases, tally nears 2 lakh-mark
LIVE: Maharashtra records over 6K cases, tally nears 2 lakh-mark
PM Modi meets soldiers injured in Galwan Valley clash, says they make 130 cr Indians proud
PM Modi meets soldiers injured in Galwan Valley clash, says they make 130 cr Indians proud
Odisha logs 561 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, biggest single-day spike
Odisha logs 561 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, biggest single-day spike
‘PM did not name China as the aggressor, why?’: Chidambaram
‘PM did not name China as the aggressor, why?’: Chidambaram
Sri Lanka police calls off 2011 World Cup final fixing probe
Sri Lanka police calls off 2011 World Cup final fixing probe
How data flow to Beijing is dangerous and why China must now face 5G ban
How data flow to Beijing is dangerous and why China must now face 5G ban
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In