Saroj Khan’s daughter on Salman Khan: ‘He helped for my son’s operation, don’t understand why he is always taken in the wrong’

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 19:09 IST

Not only had choreographer Saroj Khan and actor Salman Khan put aside past differences, Salman had stood like a rock beside her and her family in difficult times. Saroj’s daughter has said that Salman helped when her son had to get heart surgery. The choreographer died on Friday, after a cardiac arrest.

“Salman Khan helped us for my son’s operation,” Saroj’s daughter Sukaina told Pinkvilla. “I had to take my son to Kerala for an open heart surgery and it was he who helped us with it completely. Mr Khan stood like a rock beside us and Sandhya (his teammate) got us in touch with him and we went through this together. He was there for us when we needed it and my mother also valued that quality in him.”

In recent years, there were reports of a rift between the two, but Sukaina said that they’d patched up. “I don’t know why people are still saying such negative things about him. He stands up for everyone and helps people in a lot of ways that others might not know about,” she said.

She continued, “They already let bygones be bygones and the entire media saw their pictures together. It showed that they both like each other again. They were there for each other. I don’t know why people are bringing all these old topics up again? Salman Khan and his team have been really kind and helpful to my mother and the entire family.”

Such was Saroj’s love for Salman, in fact, that just a week before being admitted to hospital, she prayed for his well-being. “I still remember a week before she got admitted in the hospital, she went in for namaaz and when she got up, I asked her if she prayed for us. She said she obviously prayed for her family but there was someone special she was praying for,” Sukaina said. “When I asked her who it was, she said, it was Salman Khan. I looked at her and smiled. She told me that Salman sir is doing so much good for people around him but he’s always taken in the wrong, which is what I don’t understand. He isn’t bad and people should just let him be. She wished him a long life and happiness.”

When the choreographer had said that work had dried up, Salman had come to her help and said that he would bring her on board his next project, Saroj had said previously.

The choreographer’s death was condoled by several industry figures, such as Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan and others. She was laid to rest at a Malad cemetery.

