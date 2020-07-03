e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Saroj Khan’s family says there will be no prayer meet because of Covid-19, will ‘celebrate her life’ when situation improves

Saroj Khan’s family says there will be no prayer meet because of Covid-19, will ‘celebrate her life’ when situation improves

No prayer meet will be held for late choreographer Saroj Khan, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, her family has said.

bollywood Updated: Jul 03, 2020 18:32 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Saroj Khan died on Friday.
Saroj Khan died on Friday.
         

Choreographer Saroj Khan’s family has deferred her prayer meet, in light of the coronavirus pandemic, and restrictions in Mumbai on large gatherings. Saroj died on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 71.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the family wrote, “Thank you for all your messages and for keeping Mummy in your prayers. Given the current COVID-19 situation, there will be no prayer meet. Whenever the situation improves, we will meet and celebrate the life of Saroj Khan.”

 

Several of the late choreographer’s old students and fans took to the comments section to pay tribute. Actor Gauahar Khan left a series of heart emojis, while one fan wrote, “You were the queen and you will always be ... dark day for us. The only choreographer that was a household name in India.”

In an interview to Pinkvilla, Saroj’s daughter Sukaina had desribed her as her ‘hero’ and ‘the man of the house’. “My mother was my hero. She was the greatest influence in my life. She was both a mother and father to me,” Sukaina said. “She was very lenient but at the same time, wanted my etiquette to be perfect. She loved me being around her since I’m the youngest. My mum was my fighter. From the age of 13 to 71, she has done everything to fend for us and give us a full life. She has never complained and was the man of the house.”

Also read: Saroj Khan was mentoring Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, says daughter: ‘She was happy to be part of their journey’

The choreographer’s death was condoled by several industry figures, such as Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan and others. She was laid to rest at a Malad cemetery.

