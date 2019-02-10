Gully Boy first reactions are in: Ranveer Singh gives career best performance, Alia Bhatt is terrific

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival on Saturday. Shortly afterwards, several people took to social media to express their reactions.

While everyone was unanimous in their praise, many called it Zoya’s best work till date. They also applauded Ranveer Singh, calling it the best performance of his career.

One Twitter user wrote, “Watched the world premier of #GullyBoy @berlinale . Intense movie, strong characters, emotional , focused direction, different narrative, superb direction, @RanveerOfficial intense role, gripping performance, @aliaa08 show stopper, #ZoyaAkhtar, brilliant, @ritesh_sid innovator.”

Calling it Zoya Akhtar’s best work, author Aseem Chhabra wrote on Twitter, “#GullyBoy is awesome, a great achievement for #ZoyaAkhtar. @RanveerOfficial gives his career best performance. Wonderful supporting cast. The music comes alive!”

Now that the embargo is over, I’ve been dying to say this for 3 days! #GullyBoy is awesome, a great achievement for #ZoyaAkhtar. @RanveerOfficial gives his career best performance. Wonderful supporting cast. The music comes alive! My review out tomorrow. #Berlinale @berlinale — Aseem Chhabra (@chhabs) February 9, 2019

Another viewer called the movie a ‘present’ and tweeted, “There are yearly 400 movies at the Berlinale. I choose every edition to see 30-35. I chose Gully Boy because it was from India and they are making great movies in the last years. I had no clue what the movie was about. What a present.”

Sharing the excitement from the world premiere of the film at the festival, a viewer tweeted, “#ApnaTimeAayega starts on screen and the audience matches the beats with their rhythmic applause #GullyBoyInBerlin #gullyboy - that says what this movie means to today’s generation”.

#ApnaTimeAayega starts on screen and the audience matches the beats with their rhythmic applause #GullyBoyInBerlin #gullyboy - that says what this movie means to today’s generation — Samir Bhamra (@phizzical) February 9, 2019

About #GullyBoy I'm gonna say something. There are yearly 400 movies at the Berlinale. I choose every edition to see 30-35. I chose Gully Boy because it was from India 🇮🇳 and they are making great movies in the last years. I had no clue what the movie was about. What a present ❤ — Carlos Grau (@cineypoesia) February 10, 2019

#Gullyboy . @RanveerOfficial ‘s best performance till date. mind blowing music, some goosebumps rap battles. Alia and MC shekh were terrific. the editing could have been better. Overall a brilliant film. 4/5 stars. half extra star for ranveer. he just killed it. — vicky- elfenomeno (@aamir_greatest) February 9, 2019

Gully Boy is the story of an aspiring rapper named Murad, played by Ranveer, who rises from the slums of Mumbai to make a mark for himself in the world of desi hip hop. Alia plays his fierce girlfriend in the film, which is set to release on February 14.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 10, 2019 09:34 IST