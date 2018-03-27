Gully Boy: Ranveer Singh shares quirky picture with rapper Naved Shaikh

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is working on Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, has shared a picture on his Instagram account with rapper Naved Shaikh and the duo can be seen flashing ‘100-watt smiles’.

Gully Boy is said to be inspired by street rappers Divine and Naved, who got famous with their style of desi rapping. The caption, a pick-up from one of Naved’s songs, reads- ‘Aane de Aane de Aane de @naezythebaa #gullyboy”.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Ranveer and Alia Bhatt will be pairing up on the silver screen for the first time for Gully Boy.

Ranveer has also been meeting rappers from Mumbai to hone up his skills.

The film is scheduled to release on Valentine’s Day next year.

