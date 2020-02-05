Guns of Banaras teaser: Mr India child artist Karann Nath leads this remake of Dhanush’s Polladhavan. Watch

bollywood

Dhanush’s 2007 film Polladhavan has been remade in Hindi and the first teaser of the new movie dropped online Wednesday afternoon. Starring film producer Rakesh Nath’s son Karann Nathh in the lead, the film is titled Guns of Banaras and is directed by Shekhhar Suri. Karann has featured in Shekhar Kapur’s Anil Kapoor, Sridevi-starrer Mr India as a child artist.

Karann plays the role of a young and rustic Guddu Shukla. The teaser opens with him announcing that he belongs to the tribe known as ‘Guns of Banaras’ and goes on to show glimpses of what happens in the Uttar Pradesh town. The entire video is peppered with heavy doses of violence, gore and action.

Director Shekhar, who makes his Bollywood debut with the film, had earlier said, “As a filmmaker it’s a great opportunity to break into a bigger market. The film revolves around a bunch of youngsters from Benaras who get embroiled in the gun culture. It also has strong love story laced in.The film’s production got delayed a little but is back on track and will hit the screens this summer.” However, he added that he will get back to making Telugu films as well. “I am in discussions with a leading hero about a film. It would take-off soon, he said.

Guns of Banaras also stars Nathalia Kaur, Ganesh Venkatram, Shilpa Shirodkar and others. The film is set to hit the big screens on February 28.

Directed by Vetrimaaran, Dhanush’s Tamil film Polladhavan also starred Divya Spandana, Daniel Balaji and Kishore. Polladhavan was remade in Kannada as Punda and in Telugu as Kurradu. It was also remade in Sinhala as Pravegeya and in Bengali as Borbaad (2014). Since Polladhavan, Dhanush has collaborated with Vetrimaaran for crime drama Vada Chennai and Aadukulam.

