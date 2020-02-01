Gurdas Mann’s son Gurrickk G Mann marries Simran Kaur Mundi in royal wedding ceremony at The Baradari Palace in Patiala. See pics and videos

bollywood

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 09:42 IST

Actor and former Miss India Universe Simran Kaur Mundi got married to long-time boyfriend Gurickk G Maan in a traditional Punjabi ceremony in Patiala. Gurickk is the son of famous singer Gurdaas Mann.

The wedding took place at the The Baradari Palace Patiala in Patiala, Punjab. As per reports, Nimrana Hotels organized the lunch that had a separate menu for foreigners.

Also read: Jawaani Jaaneman box office day 1: Saif Ali Khan, Alaya F film has a low estimated opening at Rs 3 crore

Pictures and videos from the fun-filled wedding have now surfaced online and are going viral. Friends and relatives of the bride and groom, including actors Diljit Dosanjh and Poppy Jabbal, have been sharing visuals from the wedding. While Simran wore a red and green ensemble paired with a heavily-embroidered red dupatta, Gurickk wore a mustard-colour kurta and completed the look with a blue turban.

Diljit shared a picture of the newly-wedded couple and wrote, “Baut Baut Mubarkan @gurickkmaan VEERE & @simrankaurmundi Waheguru Always Khush Rakhe.”

Poppy Jabbal also posted a group photo of the couple posing alongside the groom’s father Gurdas Maan and captioned it, “Congratulations Simran and Gurickk. Have a great and a blessed married life.”

Earlier this week, Sonnalli Seygall and Poppy had given a sneak peek into Simran’s mehendi and haldi ceremonies.

Gurdas Mann also sang for his son’s wedding. Check out more pics and videos:

Simran made her acting debut in the 2011 film Jo Hum Chahein in 2011. Before her acting stint, she was a successful model and was crowned Miss India Universe 2008. She has worked in several Punjabi films including Kuku Mathur Ki Jhand Ho Gayi. Mundeyan Ton Bachke Rahin, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and U Me Aur Ghar.

She also appeared on reality game show Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more