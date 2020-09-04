e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Hansal Mehta reveals if he is ‘not on good terms’ with Kangana Ranaut after Simran

Hansal Mehta reveals if he is ‘not on good terms’ with Kangana Ranaut after Simran

Hansal Mehta, who directed Kangana Ranaut in Simran, dismissed speculation that they are not on good terms with each other. He asked if disagreements meant a soured equation.

bollywood Updated: Sep 04, 2020 21:48 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Hansal Mehta directed Kangana Ranaut in Simran.
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta dismissed speculation that he is ‘not on good terms’ with actor Kangana Ranaut, whom he directed in Simran. Responding to a Twitter user who asked him about his equation with her, he counter-questioned if ‘disagreements’ were an indication of a fallout.

On Thursday, Hansal had praised Mumbai in a tweet, saying that one ‘could spew venom on it but it will still welcome you with open arms’. While he did not take any names, it seemed to be a response to Kangana, who had compared the city to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir recently.

This led to a Twitter user asking, “@mehtahansal you worked with kangana in simran. Not on good terms with her anymore?” Hansal replied, “Disagreements mean not on good terms?”

 

Simran was at the centre of a controversy after writer-editor Apurva Asrani accused Kangana of taking credit for his script. She hit back saying that his original script was not commercially viable and she reworked it to a large extent.

Rumours were also rife that Hansal faced trouble with Kangana during the making of Simran, but he did not comment on the issue. It was only last year that he broke his silence and said that ‘the details of what really transpired during the film will remain a painful chapter of my life’. He also explained his decision to stay mum all this while.

“I chose to remain silent before the film released because there was no way I could sabotage a film that had the efforts of so many people at stake. I chose to remain silent after the release because I was relieved that the film was finally out and I did not want to re-live what I had endured. I had to move on for my own sanity,” he wrote in a statement shared on Twitter.

