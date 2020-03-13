Happy birthday Aamir Khan: His 10 best family pics with Kiran, Ira and Azad will show you he’s the best dad and husband

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 20:19 IST

Actor Aamir Khan turns 55 years old on Saturday and to celebrate, we are bringing you the 10 best pictures from his family album. Aamir is among the most loved actors of the country and will soon be seen on the big screen with Laal Singh Chaddha.

Aamir was born on March 14 in Mumbai to filmmaker Tahir Hussain and his wife Zeenat. He was seen as a child actor in a song from hit Hindi film Yaadon Ki Baraat. He completed his education in Mumbai itself and made his film debut as with Holi in 1984, which failed to take off at the box office. However, four years later he was signed on to Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak with Juhi Chalwa and the film emerged as among the biggest hits of the year.

He went on to star in films such as Dil, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Raja Hindustani and more. His second phase in Bollywood also earned him critical with films such as Sarfarosh, Dil Chahta Hai, Lagaan, Taare Zameen Par, Rang De Basanti and more.

Aamir got married to Reena Dutta in 1986, two year after he made his movie debut. The couple had two kids together, son Junaid and daughter Ira. They got divorced in 2002. In 2005, Aamir got married to filmmaker Kiran Rao and in 2011, they welcomed their son Azad Rao Khan.

Talking about falling for Kiran, Aamir had said in an interview, “I met Kiran when I was doing Lagaan. She was one of the ADs (assistant directors) on that but at that time, we didn’t have any relationship, we were not even great friends. She was one of the people on the unit. It was after my separation and divorce after some time that I met her again,” he said. “In that moment of trauma, her phone came and I talked to her on the phone for half an hour. And when I put the phone down, I said, ‘My God! I feel so happy when I talk to her.’ It struck me in that instant that when I am talking to her I am so happy,” he added.

“I can never imagine a life without Kiran as my partner. I feel very blessed and I am very grateful in my life... she is a wonderful person and I am very lucky to have her in my life,” he said.

Aamir is currently shooting for his film Laal Singh Chadda, a remake 1994 Hollywood film, Forrest Gump. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi. It will release in December this year.

