Aamir Khan cuddles with Gippy Grewal’s son Gurbaaz on Laal Singh Chaddha sets. See pics

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 13:43 IST

Actor and singer Gippy Grewal has shared precious new pictures of actor Aamir Khan cuddling with his son Gurbaaz. The two were clicked on the sets of upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha in Punjab.

The photos show Aamir kissing and hugging the happy baby who is seen cracking the biggest smiles and making the funniest faces. Aamir is seen in a striped blue polo shirt and beige pants while Gurbaaz is seen a cute blue and yellow onesie. “#LalSinghChadda #GurbaazSinghGrewal #aamirkhan Bhaji #respect,” Gippy captioned the post.

“Awwwww I want to meet Gurbaaz Singh Grewal too,” wrote actor Zareen Khan in the comments section. Aamir’s fans, too, showered love on the pics. “Wat a simplicity of this man,” wrote a fan. “Waah so cute paji,” read another comment.

Laal Singh Chaddha stars Aamir in the lead and is a Hindi adaptation of 1994 Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh and marks the Hindi film debut of Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi.

The team recently wrapped up the Chandigarh schedule of the film. Laal Singh Chaddha is self-produced by Aamir, and directed by Secret Superstar’s Advait Chandan. A major portion of the film has also been shot in Punjab apart from the 100 other locations across the country. The film will release on Christmas this year.

Recently, Aamir shared Kareena’s look from the film on Valentine’s Day. “#HappyValentinesDay Kareena. I wish I could romance you in every film... comes naturally to me...Love,” Aamir wrote with a picture of the two on Instagram.

