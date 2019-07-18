Happy birthday Bhumi Pednekar: Ayushmann Khurrana, Taapsee Pannu wish ‘Chota packet bada bomb’

Actor Bhumi Pednekar is celebrating her birthday on Thursday and got a pleasant surprise from her family on the sets of her film, Pati Patni Aur Woh in Lucknow. The actor received flowers and a cake from her sister Samiksha and others and shared her reaction on Twitter.

Sharing a picture of her reaction to the birthday surprise on Instagram, Bhumi wrote, “Couldn’t have had a better start to the day as I grow a year older...with work and the ones I love. Thank you already for all the birthday love @sumitrapednekar @samikshapednekar #swapnil #upi.”

Actor Vijay Varma and casting director Shanoo Sharma also wished the actor in the comments section.

Bhumi wrapped up the shooting of her next, Saand Ki Aankh a few days ago. She will be seen as Chandro Tomar, better known as Shooter Dadi in the film which stars Taapsee Pannu as her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar. Taapsee wished her by sharing a throwback candid picture from the sets of the film. She wrote, “Happy Birthday to my chota packet bada bomb! To all the love you spread around cheers to adding a year of happiness!”

Taapsee Pannu shared this picture to wish Bhumi Pednekar on her birthday. ( Instagram )

One of the Shooter Dadis also wished her with a picture and a caption that read, “Wish you a very Happy Birthday beta. God bless you.”

Bhumi’s former co-star Ayushmann Khurrana also wished the actor on her 30th birthday. Bhumi made her Bollywood debut opposite him in Dum Laga Ke Haisha. The two starred together again in the film, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. They just wrapped up the shooting of their third film, Bala which is set to release on November 22 this year.

Shooter Dadi and Ayushmann Khurrana shared birthday wishes for Bhumi Pednekar on Instagram. ( Instagram )

Bhumi had shared a picture of herself in a bikini on Wednesday while chilling at the poolside. She spoke about water scarcity and wrote, “Imagine a world where you’re just chilling by a pool with No WATER...No summer water love, No popsicles to cool you down, No luxurious showers...No wine and dine to go through the hot summer. Yes you might think this is such first world problem Bhumi...but we, the urban classes are the biggest abusers of this resource...so start imagining a world without water and how it would affect your fav activities. So be responsible, save water and Just...#hello #Insta #fam #love #wednesday #waterbaby #wednesdaywisdom #savewater #goodmorning #waterheroes.”

She had also shared another picture of herself relaxing after a gym session.

Saand Ki Aankh will release around Diwali on October 25. Bhumi will be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Pati Patni Aur Woh that also stars Ananya Panday as the second female lead. It is scheduled to release on December 6 this year.

