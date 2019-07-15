Pati Patni Aur Woh: Kartik Aaryan dials it down as a government babu, shares a heartfelt message

Actor Kartik Aaryan has given the first good look at his Pati Patni Aur Woh character Chintu Tyagi and shared a message about his Bollywood journey. “Leaving behind one character... his world and getting into another character is painful yet a fun process. Perk of being an actor. You get to live so many lives in one life. #PatiPatniAurWoh,” the actor wrote along with a picture of him in the get-up.

Dressed in a check shirt with his hair combed neatly, Kartik is seen surrounded by the paraphernalia of a typical government office in the photo.,

Kartik finished shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal sequel recently, where he is cast opposite Sara Ali Khan. The actor who was last seen with Kriti Sanon in ‘Luka Chuppi’ will be seen sharing screen space with Bollywood newbie Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar for the first time in Pati, Patni Aur Woh.

While Bhumi has already kick-started shooting for the movie in Lucknow, Kartik recently landed in the ‘city of Nawabs’. Earlier, he took to Instagram to share a picture with a cake which says, “Best Wishes for Pati Patni Aur Woh.” Kartik captioned the post, “Nawabon ka Sheher.”

Earlier, the actor had shared a picture of him in which he could be seen posing in an all-black outfit. The film’s script was also visible in the picture. “ChintuTyagi chale Lucknow !! #PatiPatniAurWoh Kal se,” he had written alongside the picture.

For this film, Kartik has ditched his usual boy next door look that he sports in most of his movies.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake being directed by Mudassar Aziz, who has previously helmed films like Dulha Mil Gaya, Happy Bhag Jayegi and Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi.

The film is an adaptation of the 1978 drama of the same name, which featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles. The original film revolved around a married couple Ranjeet (Sanjeev) and Sharda (Vidya) and how things change after he gets involved with his secretary Nirmala (Ranjeeta).

The upcoming film is slated to release on December 6, this year.

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 13:19 IST