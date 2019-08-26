Happy birthday Misha: Shahid Kapoor and Mira throw party for daughter, AbRam and Inaaya join the fun. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 18:05 IST

Actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput have thrown a grand birthday party for their daughter, Misha. Born on August 26, 2016, Misha turned three years old on Monday.

Pictures from the party venue show Shahid holding Misha’s hand as they pose for photographers. Mira is seen carrying her son Zain in her arms. Misha is dressed in a striped white and black dress while Zain is seen in a dark green shirt and trousers. He is also seen with a large hairband to keep his long locks away from his face. Mira is seen in a white shirt and blush pink pair of shorts, while Shahid wore a white T-shirt, dark pants and a black jacket.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput with Misha and Zain.

AbRam Khan at the party.

Neelima Azeem at the party.

Soha Ali Khan with Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya.

Ishaan Khatter and Pankaj Kapur with Supriya Pathak at Misha’s birthday.

Also seen at the party was Shahid’s father, veteran actor Pankaj Kapoor with his wife and actor Supriya Pathak. Shahid’s mother Neelima Azeem and half-brother Ishaan Khatter were also at the party. Ishaan was seen in a yellow fitted T-shirt, a pair of black shorts and a fun green hairband with alien arms popping out.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam also arrived to party with Misha. He was seen in a blue T-shirt and black pants, posing for the photographers. Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Kemmu brought their daughter Inaaya to the party as well. She was dressed in a white and red frock.

On her birthday, Mira shared a throwback picture of Misha from when she was a baby. “I love you my sweetheart. Happiest birthday to my angel Misha.I pray for your happiness my darling, God bless you always! Thank you for being the light of our lives,” she wrote.

Misha was born a year after Shahid and Mira tied the knot. She is two years older than Zain, who was born last year.

Shahid’s last film was Kabir Singh, which has emerged as the biggest Bollywood film of the year. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film told the story of a short-tempered surgeon Kabir Singh (Shahid) who goes on a path of self-destruction, consuming drugs and alcohol after he cannot marry the love of his life Preeti (Kiara Advani).

