e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Happy birthday Nick Jonas: When he revealed why he did not kiss Priyanka Chopra on their first date, left her ‘upset’

Happy birthday Nick Jonas: When he revealed why he did not kiss Priyanka Chopra on their first date, left her ‘upset’

On Nick Jonas’ 28th birthday, here is revisiting the first time he met Priyanka Chopra for a drink and went to her apartment afterwards. However, he did not kiss her and left after patting her back.

bollywood Updated: Sep 16, 2020 06:43 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Nick Jonas began dating Priyanka Chopra in May 2018 and married her in December that year.
Nick Jonas began dating Priyanka Chopra in May 2018 and married her in December that year.
         

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s love story is every bit a millennial romance, which began when he slid into her DMs in 2016. When he first saw her at an Oscars after-party in 2017, he got down on one knee and gushed about her in front of a room full of people.

On Nick’s 28th birthday, here is looking back at his first date with Priyanka, and why she was left ‘upset’ at the end of it.

After months of exchanging flirtatious messages, Nick and Priyanka met for a drink, a week before they arrived together at the 2017 Met gala. She invited him to her apartment, where her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, was watching television in a nightgown.

In an interview with Vogue in 2018, Priyanka said, “We hung out for a couple of hours. He patted my back before he left.” Nick added, “There was no kiss. There was nothing.”

As Priyanka expressed disbelief at the ‘back pat’, Nick told the magazine, “She’s still upset about that.” However, he explained that he did not make a move on her, as her mother was in the house. “I thought it was a respectful first night,” he said. “It was too respectful if you ask me,” she jokingly complained.

Also read: Irrfan Khan’s son Babil meets friend immediately after reaching London, answers if he broke quarantine rule

Nick and Priyanka got married in Jodhpur in December, after a whirlwind romance. They had a traditional Christian wedding followed by a Hindu ceremony, to respect each other’s beliefs.

In May, Nick wished Priyanka on the two-year anniversary of their first date. “This beautiful woman and I went on our first date two years ago today. It has been the best two years of my life, and to think I am lucky enough to get to spend the rest of my life with her is such an incredible blessing. I love you babe. Happy two years,” he wrote, sharing a picture with her on his Instagram page.

After celebrating Holi in Mumbai, Nick and Priyanka flew to Los Angeles, where they have been self-isolating at their home. They have been sharing glimpses of their daily activities on social media. Recently, they even welcomed a new member into their family - a Husky Australian Shepherd mix puppy named Panda.

On Sunday, Priyanka shared a cosy photo with Nick and wrote on Instagram, “My forever guy...so grateful for you @nickjonas.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Govt hints at closed-door meet with Opposition on LAC
Govt hints at closed-door meet with Opposition on LAC
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 5 million-mark
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 5 million-mark
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
State emblem may crown new Parliament building
State emblem may crown new Parliament building
Stop using banned Chinese apps for legal work: Circular to all officials in Delhi courts
Stop using banned Chinese apps for legal work: Circular to all officials in Delhi courts
China actions sparked LAC standoff; India ready: Govt
China actions sparked LAC standoff; India ready: Govt
No discrimination in riots probe: Delhi Police commissioner to Julio Ribeiro
No discrimination in riots probe: Delhi Police commissioner to Julio Ribeiro
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyRahul GandhiDelhi sero surveyKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In