Happy Birthday Sushant Singh Rajput: Did you know Pavitra Rishta wasn’t his first TV show. Watch video

After a very successful stint on television, actor Sushant Singh Rajput made a place for himself in Bollywood as well. Ten years after Zee TV’s Pavitra Rishta, Sushant has several hit films to his credit and is also known as one of the talented young actors of Bollywood. However, unlike many imagine it to be, Pavitra Rishta was not the first time we saw him on television. On Sushant Singh Rajput’s birthday today, we bring you a clip from his first TV appearance.

An ace engineering student, Sushant realised it was his passion and decided to join theatre instead. A few stints as a background dancer at award shows and the Commonwealth Games later, Sushant cracked into the television sphere and landed his first role in soap opera, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil in 2008. He played Preet Juneja on the show, which also starred Harshad Chopda and Additi Gupta.

Watch the video here:

After this, Sushant got his big show, Pavitra Rishta in 2009 with Ankita Lokhande. The show ran for five years and made the two household names. After the show, he won a season of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa and then landed his first Bollywood project, Kai Po Che.

Kai Po Che was directed by Abhishek Kapoor and also starred Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh. Their performances were lauded by critics and got Sushant more film offers. He went on to star in Shudh Desi Romance, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, Raabta and Kedarnath.

Sushant will now be seen in Sonchiriya, Drive and Chhichhore. Sonchiriya will release on February 8.

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 08:27 IST