Happy Diwali: Amitabh Bachchan shares rare celebration pics, Akshay Kumar, Malaika Arora, Kajol wish fans in their own style. Watch

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 12:52 IST

Several of Bollywood celebrities took to social media on Sunday to extend Diwali wishes for their fans and followers across the world. While some shared throwback pictures of their Diwali celebrations, many shared videos to wish their fans on the occasion and to discourage them to play with firecrackers.

Amitabh Bachchan wished everyone with monochrome throwback pictures with Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda lighting phuljhadis. “Diwali greetings to all .. peace prosperity and fulfilment. (please accept this as a response to all the greetings received; it will be impossible to reply to each individually ),” he captioned the snaps.

T 3530 - Diwali greetings to all .. peace prosperity and fulfilment ..🙏

दीपावली की अनेक अनेक शुभकामनाएँ ; सुख शांति समृद्धि , सदा 🌹



( please accept this as a response to all the greetings received ; it will be impossible to reply to each individually ) pic.twitter.com/JZmOkyoOY8 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 26, 2019

Akshay Kumar rang in Diwali with his team and shared a picture from the celebrations. He wrote, “Celebrating Diwali with the team. It’s the happiest time of the year, when the clothes are bright and the smiles even brighter! Wishing you all a very safe and #HappyDiwali.”

Celebrating Diwali with the team. It’s the happiest time of the year, when the clothes are bright and the smiles even brighter! Wishing you all a very safe and #HappyDiwali ✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/xRytIbHUX5 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 27, 2019

Kajol posted a stunning picture of herself on Instagram to wish her fans, and captioned it, “With love from my fav photographer... Happy Diwali to one and all. #HappyDiwali.” Th photo has been clicked by her son, Yug.

Malaika Arora also shared a video on Instagram to wish everyone a very Happy Diwali. She captioned the video, “Happy Diwali” and said, “Hi everybody, here’s wishing you a very Happy and prosperous Diwali. Love you all loads.”

Priyanka Chopra shared a glimpse of her Diwali celebrations with husband Nick Jonas. Posting a picture of herself in a saree and standing alongside Nick, she wrote, “Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating. From mine to yours... #diwaliincabo #peaceandprosperity.”

Boman Irani, who features in one of the Diwali releases, Made in China, uploaded a video on Twitter, in which he urged his fans and followers to avoid burning crackers keeping the environment in mind. “Celebrate this Diwali with diyas over crackers! Wishing all my loved people a very Happy Diwali from the Iranis!”, he captioned the video.

Celebrate this Diwali with diyas over crackers! Wishing all my loved people a very Happy Diwali from the Iranis! pic.twitter.com/oWOZLj1Tgc — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) October 27, 2019

Anupam Kher was happy to be able to fly back home from the US and thanked his team for making it possible. “Delighted that I am managing to go back to India for Diwali. Thanks to team @NBCNewAmsterdam. Here is wishing you all a very Happy, Prosperous and Peaceful Diwali. May God give you all the happiness in the world. Love you all,” he tweeted.

Delighted that I am managing to go back to India for Diwali. Thanks to team @NBCNewAmsterdam. Here is wishing you all a very Happy, Prosperous and Peaceful Dइwali. May God give you all the happiness in the world. Love you all. शुभ दीपावाली। मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। 🙏🙏🙏😍😍 pic.twitter.com/Y67U1XJ0v7 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 26, 2019

Rishi Kapoor also wished the fans on the special day.”Wishing you a very Happy Diwali”, he wrote in Hindi. Karan Johar also wrote, “HappyDiwali to all of you and to all your families and loved ones! Lots of love and light... Lots of positivity and good health.”

Dharmendra shared a throwback picture on his Twitter handle to wish Diwali. “Friends.......friends.......dear friends.......HAPPY DIWALI......., Promise yourself to make the world beautiful. Love you all”, he wrote in Hindi.

Sunny Deol, Huma Qureshi, Manoj Bajpayee and Paresh Rawal also extended their wishes on Twitter.

First Published: Oct 27, 2019 12:52 IST