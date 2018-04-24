Have always tried experimenting with my roles, says Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma says experimenting with roles has been a mainstay in her career from the start. Anushka spoke on the sidelines of an event organised by Standard Chartered Bank, where she was announced its brand ambassador.

In a promotional campaign for her latest endorsement, Anushka plays the triple role of a daughter, mother and grandmother. On the experience, Anushka said, “I have always tried to experiment with my roles right from the beginning. This year, I am doing films in which all my characters are very different from one another in terms of physical and emotional appearance. So, when you get to do that in an advertisement, you feel great. Playing a triple role was something which I had never done before, so I was very excited. It takes a lot of time while doing prosthetic make-up, but the end result was great. So, I was all up for it.”

Anushka’s upcoming Bollywood projects include Zero and the biopic on Sanjay Dutt. “I am really happy that this year, I am doing different kind of films and both films are going to release very soon. As far as the Dutt biopic is concerned, that’s one film that the audience will be very excited about and will be happy while watching it. I recently saw a teaser of it and I really liked it. I am doing a cameo in it. Nevertheless, I am really looking forward to watching the film.”

The actor-producer also shared her thoughts on the ordinance to introduce death penalty for rapists of children, after the nationwide uproar on Kathua and Unnao rape cases. “I was deeply hurt and affected by the incident. Even now, when I think or talk about it, I feel disgusted and extremely emotional. I feel the most severe punishment has to be meted out to the people involved. The most severe punishment should be served to those who spoil something as innocent as a child because it’s the worst thing that a human being can do.”

