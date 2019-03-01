Have you seen these latest pics of Sonali Bendre, Raveena Tandon and other Bollywood stars?

Bollywood is all set to welcome the weekend but first, the stars have a lot of work to wrap up. With the week coming to a close, several actors and filmmakers were seen out and about in Mumbai, attending a promotional event or even at the airport.

Actor Sonali Bendre was spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. She was looking fresh with her short hair, flashing it off with pride. Sonali was diagnosed with cancer in July last year and left for New York soon after to receive treatment. She arrived back in Mumbai in December. On Friday, she was seen in an all-white outfit and a striped shirt.

Actor Raveena Tandon was also seen at an event on Friday. She looked stunning in a blue suit as she extended her support to the noble cause of cleaning Mumbai’s beaches. The spent the evening with a bunch of volunteers who clean up the Juhu beach every day.

Actor Parineeti Chopra was also spotted with her girlfriends. The actor was all smiles as she posed with her friends outside a restaurant. She wore a denim skirt and a pink jacket to the get-together.

Fashion designer Vikram Fadnis also hosted stars like Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, Ameesha Patel, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Chaudhary at his event on Friday. Fadnis launched his Marathi film in the presence of the actors.

Actor Deepika Padukone was also spotted shooting for an ad film in Greece. She was seen in a white suit, flanked by her team in the streets of Greece. Check out more celeb pictures here:

Hrithik Roshan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda at Vikram Fadnis’ event. ( Varinder Chawla )

Parineeti Chopra with her friends at a restaurant. ( Varinder Chawla )

Raveena Tandon at the Juhu Beach. ( Varinder Chawla )

Sonali Bendre at the airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Kiara Advani with Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Chaudhary. ( Varinder Chawla )

Kiara Advani with Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Chaudhary, Ameesha Patel and Maniesh Paul. ( Varinder Chawla )

