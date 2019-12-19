Helmet teaser: Dino Morea brings Aparshakti Khurana, Pranutan Bahl together in a quirky comedy. Watch

bollywood

Actor Dino Morea has made his production debut with a quirky comedy titled Helmet and has shared its title teaser. The funny animated video shows a young man asking a shopkeeper for a condom but embarrassment gets in the way.

The 58-second video shows how the man can’t bring himself to say condom so calls it umbrella, a balloon and even a shield. However, when he is offered an umbrella, he refuses to take it as it isn’t raining. The shopkeeper then hands him over a real balloon in case there was a kid’s birthday party but the man refuses to accept it as well. He eventually asks for a helmet, a euphemism for condom.

The film went on floors on Thursday. Helmet will star Aparshakti Khurana and Pranutan Bahl in lead roles, with Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma in pivotal roles. Directed by Satram Ramani, it is being made under the banner of Sony Pictures Networks Productions in collaboration with Dino.

Talking about the film, Dino said, “For Helmet, I am glad to have a powerful studio like Sony Pictures on board. They have the strength and expertise, and I hope its the beginning of a new, super, long-lasting association. Satram and Rohan have cracked a fantastic, relevant story which will appeal to each and everyone.”

Aparshakti has played supportive characters in films such as Pati, Patni Aur Woh and Luka Chuppi. He, however, played the lead in Hotstar Special film, Kanpuriye. He will also be seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer, the trailer of which was released on Wednesday.

Pranutan is the daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl and made her Bollywood debut this year with Salman Khan’s production, Notebook. She was cast opposite debutant Zaheer Iqbal in the film.

Dino was last seen in 2010 film, Pyaar Impossible. He has featured in many other Bollywood films such as Raaz, Tom, Dick, and Harry and Julie and will soon make a screen comeback with web show Mentalhood, starring Karisma Kapoor in the lead role.

