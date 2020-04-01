e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Hera Pheri’s Rinku is an entrepreneur, here’s how she looks now

Hera Pheri’s Rinku is an entrepreneur, here’s how she looks now

Meet Ann Alexia who played Devi Prasad’s granddaughter Rinku in Hera Pheri. The actor says she would offer sweets to Akshay Kumar on sets.

bollywood Updated: Apr 01, 2020 17:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Ann Alexia acted as a child actor in Hera Pheri and Chachi 420.
Ann Alexia acted as a child actor in Hera Pheri and Chachi 420.
         

Akshay Kumar-Paresh Rawal’s iconic comedy film Hera Pheri turned 20 on Tuesday. Do you remember the young girl who played Rinku, the granddaughter of businessman Devi Prasad who gets kidnapped in the movie? No longer an actor, Ann Alexia Anra is now a 30-year-old entrepreneur.

Her Instagram bio describes her as an “entrepreneur, ex-actor and environmental consultant” in her Instagram bio. Apart from Hera Pheri, she also featured in Avvai Shanmugi (1996), which was later remade in Hindi as Chachi 420.

 

 

 

 

 

Talking about the time she shot for Hera Pheri, Ann told Bollywood Hungama in an interview, “I was there in the film for only 15 minutes but I was there in Mumbai for a very long time. Before the shoot started, they had to make my body double for which I had met Sabu Cyril. The shoot per se used to be a lot of fun. Akshay Kumar used to pull so many pranks on me, my mother etc. Avvai Shanmugi was a lot of work as I had to learn a lot of dialogues and also how to behave like a South Indian girl. I used to get sweets and lipstick lollipops to the sets every day. My mother used to buy these things while we were on the way to shoot to keep me occupied. I remember offering these to Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty as I was always around them, and also everyone else. Interestingly, I didn’t know anything about the Bollywood industry. So I didn’t know who Akshay Kumar or Suniel Shetty were.”

She also revealed that Paresh once scolded her on sets, “However, I did get shouted at by Paresh Rawal. I went near the camera. I am usually not a brat on the set as I had done hundreds of ads. So I was pretty disciplined. But since everyone was being goofy on Hera Pheri sets, I think I ran around the camera and he got really mad at me. He shouted at me and I have never been shouted at by anyone on set. But I don’t think he meant it and it was just his quick reaction.”

top news
Mobile phones of people under quarantine to be tracked, says Delhi CM
Mobile phones of people under quarantine to be tracked, says Delhi CM
Recent rise in Covid-19 cases not a national trend, says govt
Recent rise in Covid-19 cases not a national trend, says govt
Live: N95 maks are available in large numbers, says health minister
Live: N95 maks are available in large numbers, says health minister
‘Insult heaped on injury’: Omar Abdullah as govt tweaks Kashmir domicile law
‘Insult heaped on injury’: Omar Abdullah as govt tweaks Kashmir domicile law
iPhone prices hiked in India: Here’s what you’ll pay now
iPhone prices hiked in India: Here’s what you’ll pay now
Warne picks best India XI he played against: Ganguly captain; big omissions
Warne picks best India XI he played against: Ganguly captain; big omissions
Didn’t have Ganguly-like support from Dhoni, Virat: Yuvraj
Didn’t have Ganguly-like support from Dhoni, Virat: Yuvraj
Mercedes India joins coronavirus fight, to set up 1500-bed hospital in Pune
Mercedes India joins coronavirus fight, to set up 1500-bed hospital in Pune
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Sonakshi SinhaNizamuddin Covid-19 scareNew Coronavirus CasesNizamuddin mosqueAjit DovalPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news