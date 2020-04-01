Hera Pheri’s Rinku is an entrepreneur, here’s how she looks now

bollywood

Akshay Kumar-Paresh Rawal’s iconic comedy film Hera Pheri turned 20 on Tuesday. Do you remember the young girl who played Rinku, the granddaughter of businessman Devi Prasad who gets kidnapped in the movie? No longer an actor, Ann Alexia Anra is now a 30-year-old entrepreneur.

Her Instagram bio describes her as an “entrepreneur, ex-actor and environmental consultant” in her Instagram bio. Apart from Hera Pheri, she also featured in Avvai Shanmugi (1996), which was later remade in Hindi as Chachi 420.

Talking about the time she shot for Hera Pheri, Ann told Bollywood Hungama in an interview, “I was there in the film for only 15 minutes but I was there in Mumbai for a very long time. Before the shoot started, they had to make my body double for which I had met Sabu Cyril. The shoot per se used to be a lot of fun. Akshay Kumar used to pull so many pranks on me, my mother etc. Avvai Shanmugi was a lot of work as I had to learn a lot of dialogues and also how to behave like a South Indian girl. I used to get sweets and lipstick lollipops to the sets every day. My mother used to buy these things while we were on the way to shoot to keep me occupied. I remember offering these to Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty as I was always around them, and also everyone else. Interestingly, I didn’t know anything about the Bollywood industry. So I didn’t know who Akshay Kumar or Suniel Shetty were.”

She also revealed that Paresh once scolded her on sets, “However, I did get shouted at by Paresh Rawal. I went near the camera. I am usually not a brat on the set as I had done hundreds of ads. So I was pretty disciplined. But since everyone was being goofy on Hera Pheri sets, I think I ran around the camera and he got really mad at me. He shouted at me and I have never been shouted at by anyone on set. But I don’t think he meant it and it was just his quick reaction.”