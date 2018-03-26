Hichki first weekend box office collection: Rani Mukerji film stays strong, earns Rs 15.35 cr in 3 days

Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji’s comeback film, Hichki, is faring well at the domestic ticket windows and has earned Rs 15.35 crore within three days of the release. Directed by Sidharth P Malhotra, Hichki is made on an estimated budget of Rs 20 crore. Speaking about Hichki’s box office performance, Rani earlier said, “This box office validation gives me incredible confidence to continue my journey as a working mother who can aim to balance her professional and personal life to a T.”

After an average opening of Rs 3.30 crore, Hichki saw an upward trend over the weekend. The film earned Rs 5.35 crore and Rs 6.70 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures and wrote, “#Hichki finds appreciation from audience and applause from critics... Goes from strength to strength with each passing day... Will have to stay stronger over weekdays now... Fri 3.30 cr, Sat 5.35 cr, Sun 6.70 cr. Total: ₹ 15.35 cr [961 screens]. India biz."

Hichki released on 961 screens across the country. Based on Brad Cohen’s book Front of The Class, Hichki has Rani playing an aspiring teacher who has Tourette Syndrome - a disorder that leads to speech impediment. The film is Rani’s comeback film after Mardaani (2014).

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn’s Raid that hit theatres on March 16 has collected Rs 78 crore. “#Raid is SUPER-STRONG in Weekend 2... Gathers speed on second Sat and Sun… [Week 2] Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 5.71 cr, Sun 7.22. Total: ₹ 79.53 cr. India biz,” Taran tweeted.

