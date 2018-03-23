Hichki: Three Khans come together for friend Rani Mukerji

When it comes to friendship, no one does it better than the three Khans of Bollywood - Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan. Claimed to be the biggest names of the entertainment industry in India, the three Khans have shown their support to friend Rani Mukherjee for promoting her latest venture, Hichki.

Aamir Khan, in a candid conversation with Rani, talked about the glitch in his seemingly perfect personality - his obsessive nature. The Dangal actor confessed, “My biggest hichki is my obsessive personality. I get obsessed with anything that I do. I am still dealing with this hichki and my struggle to overcome it continues.”

For the similar cause, Shah Rukh Khan revealed the biggest hiccup he faced, early on in his life - the sudden loss of his parents, while talking to Rani. He revealed, “My greatest hichki moment is the death of my parents. I was 15 when my father passed away and 26 when my mother passed away. We were not financially well off, and I was studying for my Master’s degree then. It was very sad for us. The empty house without my parents used to come to bite us (my sister and me). The loneliness, pain and sadness of the loss of both my parents, could have been overwhelming enough to take over my life wholly. I decided to overcome this hichki moment by letting acting fill up my entire life.”

The third Khan, Salman, opened up about how he used to take his work casually. He revealed, “I used to have a hichki. I used to take my work very casually. Now, that has changed as I take my work with seriousness and sincerity now. Because, now I have realised that nothing is better than work. Kaam se behtar kuch nahi hain. I guess all of you should also take your work seriously and appreciate every day that you are working”.

These chats are a part of an ongoing promotional stint which Rani carried through for her latest flick, Hichki.

Apart from the Khans, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, and Karan Johar have also opened up about their inhibitions for the cause.

The film depicts the life of a common girl played by the Mardaani star, who has a nervous system disorder called, Tourette syndrome that forces people who are suffering from it to make repetitive movements or sounds, involuntarily.

The film is helmed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma. The film is slated to hit the screens on March 23.