e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 02, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / ‘Hideous’: Tiger Shroff unhappy with childhood pic of him, sister Krishna shared by mother Ayesha Shroff

‘Hideous’: Tiger Shroff unhappy with childhood pic of him, sister Krishna shared by mother Ayesha Shroff

Tiger Shroff was unimpressed by the throwback picture of him and sister Krishna Shroff shared by their mother Ayesha Shroff. However, fans showered love on the photo.

bollywood Updated: Jun 02, 2020 11:55 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ayesha Shroff shared a throwback photo of Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff on Instagram.
Ayesha Shroff shared a throwback photo of Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff on Instagram.
         

Like every proud mother, Ayesha Shroff’s Instagram account is filled with pictures of her children, actor Tiger Shroff and his younger sister Krishna Shroff. On Tuesday, she took fans on a trip down memory lane and shared a childhood photo of the two of them.

Ayesha used a filter, in which hearts, kisses and Cupid’s arrows were seen appearing on Tiger and Krishna’s picture. “My life @tigerjackieshroff @kishushroff,” she captioned her Instagram post.

Tiger was not happy with the picture chosen by Ayesha and commented, “Hideous pic.” However, fans seemed to think otherwise. “Lovely picture,” one Instagram user wrote, while another called them ‘cuties’. Another wrote, “Favies forever. @tigerjackieshroff #manloveeveryday @kishushroff #bestgirl.”

 

Currently, Tiger is isolating with Ayesha and Krishna at their sea-facing apartment in Mumbai. His father, Jackie Shroff, who was stranded alone at their farmhouse between Mumbai and Pune when the lockdown was announced, returned home last month.

Also read | Tahira Kashyap says she needs to ‘earn a position’ to direct Ayushmann Khurrana: ‘He is senior to me’

Tiger’s last release was the latest instalment of his action franchise - Baaghi 3. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film also featured Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles. Though it got a bumper opening at the box office, its business was affected in a big way due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Baaghi 3 released just a week before theatres across the country were shut down as a measure to control the spread of the deadly virus. Talking about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the box office collection of his film, Tiger had told Hindustan Times, “I couldn’t think or process anything of the film’s box office because the virus was spreading all over and the film in my head had already taken a back seat as it was important that people stayed indoors and were safe.” He added that he was overwhelmed by the love that the film got from the audience before its run was cut short due to unfortunate circumstances.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
India will definitely get its growth back, says PM Modi at CII event
India will definitely get its growth back, says PM Modi at CII event
Cyclone Nisarga: How the forecast changed over the last three days
Cyclone Nisarga: How the forecast changed over the last three days
LIVE: New Covid-19 cases in Hong Kong renews fears of local clusters
LIVE: New Covid-19 cases in Hong Kong renews fears of local clusters
‘Time to stabilise, speed-up economy amid Covid-19 battle’: PM Modi
‘Time to stabilise, speed-up economy amid Covid-19 battle’: PM Modi
How dangerous is Cyclone Nisarga? IMD issues red alert, low-lying areas to be evacuated
How dangerous is Cyclone Nisarga? IMD issues red alert, low-lying areas to be evacuated
In praise for PM Modi, Aaditya Thackeray delivers a message to ministers
In praise for PM Modi, Aaditya Thackeray delivers a message to ministers
India’s Covid-19 tally at 198,706 after 8,171 new cases in 24 hours
India’s Covid-19 tally at 198,706 after 8,171 new cases in 24 hours
Shortage of beds, bodies piling up at KEM? What Aaditya Thackeray has to say
Shortage of beds, bodies piling up at KEM? What Aaditya Thackeray has to say
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone Nisarga

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In