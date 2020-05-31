Disha Patani showers love as Tiger Shroff dances like a dream to Justin Bieber’s Yummy, watch

bollywood

Updated: May 31, 2020 12:26 IST

Tiger Shroff is a self-confessed ‘Belieber’ (the moniker Justin Bieber’s fans have given themselves) and shared a throwback video of himself dancing to the singer’s popular track Yummy. His smooth moves left everyone in awe, including his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani, who is a fantastic dancer herself.

“Love this song...#beleiber @paresshss @_anjalli_ @akshaydancelife444,” Tiger wrote in his caption. Disha commented on the post with three clapping emojis and a heart-eyes emoji.

Fans also complimented Tiger. “You are the best dancer,” one fan wrote. “Great moves, wowww,” another commented. “The way you looked at the camera... @tigerjackieshroff only you can do that,” another wrote.

On the work front, Tiger was last seen on the big screen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3, which also starred Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. The action thriller released in March this year, days before the mass closure of theatres all over the country, owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also see: TikTok sensation Heena is Karisma Kapoor’s doppelganger, fans call it ‘kudrat ka karishma’

Even though Baaghi 3 took off to a great start at the box office, its business took a hit due to the lockdown. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Tiger expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming audience response to the film. He added that he was not so upset about its box office run being cut short, as health and safety was more important.

“Considering we were and still are going through a world crisis, our audiences came out in large numbers until the theatres shut down. That really got me overwhelmed with their love for our film, but honestly at that point, for me the safety of our citizens was my primary thought. I couldn’t think or process anything of the film’s box office because the virus was spreading all over and the film in my head had already taken a back seat as it was important that people stayed indoors and were safe,” he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more