Himanshi Khurana’s Twitter account hacked: ‘Someone is doing something with my account’

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 16:47 IST

The Twitter account of actor Himanshi Khurana, who hit the limelight after her appearance in Bigg Boss 13, has been hacked. The actor said that somebody was fiddling with her account.

Writing on Twitter, she said: “Koi mere Twitter ke saath kuch kar raha hai... ise kya ho jayega itni insecurity...thanku so much fir bhi itna time de rahe ho ki Twitter himanshi bnd ho jaye (somebody is fiddling with my Twitter account. What do you wish to achieve? Why such insecurity? Thank you so much. You have been spending so much time that Himanshi’s Twitter account gets closed.)

Koi mere Twitter ke saath kuch kar raha hai ......... ise kya ho jayega itni insecurity......thanku so much fir bhi itna time de rahe ho ki Twitter himanshi bnd ho jaye — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) March 21, 2020

Bewajah hate faila rahe ho ..........ye btao ab sukoon mila k nahi 😊 — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) March 21, 2020

She further said: “Bewajah hate faila rahe ho ..........ye btao ab sukoon mila k nahi (For no reason, why are you spreading hate? Tell me, has it satisfied you?) She followed it up with smiling face with smiling eyes emoji. During her stay in the house, her chemistry with co-contestant Asim Raiz was hotly debated. It also became controversial when it came to light that Asim already had a girlfriend, a fact that he vehemently denied.

Himanshi was eliminated from the show, while Asim went on to become the first runner-up of the show. However, their romance seems to have endured -- they often share pictures and videos clips with each other. At one instance, sharing a picture of Himanshi hugging Asim, he had called her ‘my queen’.

At the finale of Bigg Boss 13, Asim had even introduced Himanshi to his parents, a thing he has not done before. Sharing that moment, Himanshi had later said that she had felt shy when that moment happened. She had told the reporters that she chose to stand at the back as she wanted Asim’s family and his mother, who was “very emotional”, to meet him first. Blushing, she had said, “Lekin Asim was looking for me and unhone mera haath pakadke seedha apne parents ke paas le gaye ki ‘See, she is the girl jisse main milwana chahta tha’ (But Asim was looking for me and he held my hand and took me straight to his parents and told them, ‘See, this is the girl I wanted you to meet’).”

