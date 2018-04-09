Hindi Medium rules Chinese box office, earns Rs 138.42 crore over weekend

Bollywood star Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium surpassed its own Indian lifetime business within the first weekend of its release in China. The film has collected Rs 138.42 crore so far in China. Directed by Saket Chadhury, Hindi Medium has already registered the highest opening for a Hindi film in China, overtaking Aamir Khan’s Dangal (12.99 crore) and Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 14.61).

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the film’s business figures, “#HindiMedium packs a SOLID TOTAL in *extended opening weekend* in China... Crosses *lifetime biz* [India] in weekend... Will be interesting to see how it fares on weekdays...Wed $ 3.42 mn Thu $ 6.29 mn Fri $ 6.05 mnSat $ 3.82 mn Sun $ 1.74 mn Total: $ 21.32 mn [₹ 138.42 cr].”

Also starring Pakistani actor Saba Qamar, the film is centred on a couple trying hard to admit their child into an English-medium school.

A sequel to Hindi Medium is already in the pipeline with Homi Adajania as the director.

Meanwhile, Irrfan’s latest release - Blackmail - opened to mixed reviews on Friday in India and collected Rs 6.66 crore in two days.

