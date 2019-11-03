Housefull 4 box office day 9: Akshay Kumar film crosses Rs 150 cr mark, Ujda Chaman picks up Rs 5.65 cr in 2 days

bollywood

Actor Akshay Kumar’s dream run at the box office continued in full speed as his latest release Housefull 4 earned big bucks on its second Saturday. Housefull 4 now stands at a total of Rs 159 crore in nine days. The fourth film in the hit comedy franchise Housefull, the film also stars Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Chunky Panday, Pooja Hegde, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol and Johnny Lever.

A Boxoffice.com report claimed Housefull 4 collected an estimated Rs 10 crore on November 2. Earlier, trade analyst Taran Adarsh has confirmed Housefull 4 will continue to dominate at the ticket counters. He wrote on Twitter, “BOUpdate: HouseFull4 records excellent occupancy on weekdays. Will dominate in Week 2 as well... #SaandKiAankh is slowly and steadily making its presence felt. #Mumbai and #DelhiUP circuits best... #Tamil biggie #Bigil is fantastic in Week 1.”

After Sajid Khan was named in multiple cases during #MeToo Movement last year, writer Farhad Samji stepped in to fill in for Sajid as the director. Set in two timelines - from 1419 to 2019, the film is based on reincarnations.

Meanwhile, Sunny Singh’s Ujda Chaman picked up momentum on Saturday to earn Rs 3.30 crore, taking its total to Rs 5.65 crore in two days of the release. Taran had tweeted the figures: “#UjdaChaman gathered momentum on Day 1 [evening shows] and improved considerably on Day 2... Day 3 should only get better... Fri ₹ 2.35 cr, Sat 3.30 cr. Total: ₹ 5.65 cr. #India biz.”

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Ujda Chaman is an official remake of Kannada film Ondu Motteya Kathe. It has Sunny playing the lead role of a young balding man.

