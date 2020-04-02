How is Swara Bhasker picking her dog poop news, asks man; actor says ‘social media was made to share random life details’

bollywood

Actor Swara Bhasker has addressed a Twitter user’s frustration against celebrities sharing seemingly frivolous videos of their life during the coronavirus lockdown. She said that social media was meant for sharing lighter moments of life.

“Dear Celebrities, doing household chores is basic! Don’t make a huge fuss about it on #socialmedia. @ReallySwara picking her dog poop becomes TOI news! #Sigh!,” the user’s tweet had read. Swara replied, “It’s on the entertainment pages sir. Mat padhiye :) social media was designed to share random life details that actually no one needs to know. Celebrities bhi vahi kar rahey hain, voh bhi bore hotey hain lockdown mein- muaaf kar dijiye (Celebrities are also doing that. They also get bored in lockdown. Please forgive)! Baaki stay safe!”

It’s on the entertainment pages sir. Mat padhiye :) social media was designed to share random life details that actually no one needs to know 🤣 Celebrities bhi vahi kar rahey hain, voh bhi bore hotey hain lockdown mein- muaaf kar dijiye! Baaki stay safe! 🙏🏿🤗 @DelhiTimesTweet https://t.co/lPzqVENmFJ — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 2, 2020

In a recent interview to Delhi Times, Swara talked about life in lockdown. “I have been in self-isolation since March 20. Strangely, I ended up getting a five-month-old rescue pup literally two days before the lockdown. His name is Godot. I go for walks with him and that has become a part of my lockdown routine. I never thought that I would be picking up dog poop or that I’d ever be in close contact with dog sh**. But now, everyday when I take my dog for a walk, I have a scooper to pick up his poop like a responsible pet owner,” she said.

Stars like Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra, Hina Khan and others have recently shared videos of them washing dishes, sweeping floors, cooking meals and doing other household chores amid the lockdown. While fans mostly love the videos, others often criticise the stars for making big deal out of what is daily routine for common folk.

Swara has been advising people to stay safe and stay indoors amid the outbreak. “The whole world is facing a huge and dangerous pandemic.. it has been found that self quarantine and social distancing slow the speed with which the virus spreads,” Swara told IANS. “As our government makes efforts to bring the situation under control- as responsible citizens we must do our bit and follow the prescribed restrictions. Every movement has to adapt into the reality of the moment. And at this moment it is important that we leave aside our political differences and do our bit for the safety of the country and the whole world,” she added.

