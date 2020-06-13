Hrithik Roshan’s mom Pinkie reveals how actor was always curious to know shape of his birthday cake. See pic

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 09:29 IST

Actor Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie Roshan has shared an adorable throwback picture of the two. In her Instagram post, Pinkie showed fans how the actor was always eager to see his birthday cake.

“#happybirthdaycake #he was always curious to see the shape of his birthday cake#love you,” Pinkie captioned her post. The photo shows Pinkie in a dark satin dress, setting up Hrithik’s birthday cake while he curiously looks on.

Hrithik’s fans loved Pinkie’s throwback post. “And mam What about now,” one wished to know. “Sweet memory always be remembered,” read another comment. Another fan wrote how Pinkie looked prettier than Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan. “U were more beautiful more than Sussane in your youth time iam amazed your beauty,” read the comment.

The actor is currently in lockdown with Sussanne and their kids Hrehaan and Hridaan at their Mumbai home. Sussanne moved in with Hrithik so they could look after their sons together.

Recently, Hrithik revealed that his first cousin Pashmina is all set to make her Bollywood debut. He shared a few encouraging words for the newcomer with an Instagram post.

“So proud of you Pashmina.You are an extremely special soul and an extraordinary talent. Your brightness and warmth lights up every room you walk into. Sometimes I wonder where you get that magic, but most times I thank god for giving you to our family,” Hrithik wrote. Pashmina is a daughter of music composer Rajesh Roshan, who is Hrithik’s uncle.

Hrithik said she found himself lucky to have Pashmina in his life. “We are lucky to have you and I’m sure the world is going to feel the same way about you very soon. It’s not because you are the funniest person I know , or because you have an intellect beyond your age, or because you are so good looking , but because of your vulnerability that you allow to radiate without judging it that makes you who you are ! Films or not , you are a STAR! And I love you,” he added.

