Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan step out for Sunday brunch with kids. See pics

Former couple Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan stepped out for Sunday brunch with their kids. Check out the picture here.

bollywood Updated: Oct 13, 2019 20:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan were married from 2000 to 2014.
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan were married from 2000 to 2014.(Varinder Chawla)
         

Actor Hrithik Roshan, who is basking in the success of his latest film War, went out for Sunday brunch with ex-wife Sussanne Khan and their kids, Hridhaan and Hrehaan. Pictures of the family were shared online.

While Hrithik wore a grey hoodie and pants, Sussanne was spotted in a neon top and blue jeans. Check out the images here.

Hindustantimes

 

Hrithik and Sussanne were married for 14 years before they ended their relationship in 2014. The two continue to co-parent their children. The former couple goes on regular outings with the kids, including for movie dates. They have also gone on vacations together.

Sussanne provided an insight into their relationship in an interview to Bollywood Hungama. She had said, “I have a support system in Hrithik. It’s not a marriage, but we are friends. That zone is so sacred to me, it doesn’t make me feel sad or lonely. My kids are go-getters. They organise things!”

Meanwhile, Hrithik had told GQ, “It’s a beautiful relationship. With our kids, with us as friends, it’s all about wisdom. One thing is for sure: Love can’t turn into hate. If it’s hate, it wasn’t love. The flipside of love… Is also love. Once you understand that, you’ll keep finding ways back into love.”

Hrithik is coming off two back-to-back hits in 2019: Super 30, a drama about a Bihar-based mathematician, and the action extravaganza War. While Super 30 made Rs 172 crore in India, War on Sunday crossed the Rs 250 crore mark domestically.

