Hrithik Roshan posts stylish new pics from Switzerland, ex-wife Sussanne calls them perfect

Actor Hrithik Roshan seems to have taken upon himself to prove why is popularly called the Greek God of Bollywood. The actor has been sharing drool-worthy pictures of himself from the snow-covered surroundings in Switzerland. He took a dig at himself while sharing new pictures in yet another stunning look. Dressed in formals, in one he is posing with a dog, in another, he is looing through a pair of binoculars and in yet another, he stands next to a skiing equipment. He captioned the pictures, “I’m such a faker. Looking thru binoculars at a wall 3 feet away. Those ski’s don’t work and I don’t know that dog..#actorslife.”

While the actor seems to be all dressed for a photo shoot, his friends including ex-wife Sussanne Khan joined him in cracking jokes on Instagram. Sussanne commented, “Haha! Whatever it is.. I am loving the vintage skis n that beautiful dog! Perfect shots!,” along with a lovestruck emoji. Actor Kunal Kapoor also commented, “Genuine fake,” whereas actor Mrunal Thakur was floored by the caption and wrote, “Hahahah the caption.”

Sussanne Khan, Kunal Kapoor commented on Hrithik Roshan’s latest picture.

A day before, the actor had shared a few pictures from the same location along with the caption, “if I think I look good , does that make me look bad..#weirdideas #curiousmind #whattodo#itactuallymakessense.” While Sussanne had reacted to the pictures saying, “Love the shades”, actor Ranveer Singh had commented, “HR Bringin the heat in cold Switzerland. Actor Tiger Shroff, who considers Hrithik his idol, had also commented, “No but I guess it makes all of us look bad compared to you.”

Sussanne Khan, Tiger Shroff commented on Hrithik Roshan’s picture.

On the work front, Hrithik has been working on his next film Super 30 inspired from the life of Bihar-based mathematician Anand Kumar. The actor recently celebrated his birthday by cutting a cake in the hospital where his father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan underwent surgery for throat cancer. He had shared the news a few days before on Instagram post, on which several celebrities sent good wishes for the well being of the senior actor-director.

