Hrithik Roshan celebrates birthday with dad Rakesh, parties with ex-wife Sussanne and Sonali Bendre. See pics

Actor Hrithik Roshan celebrated his 45th birthday on Thursday with family and friends. The day began with an intimate family time with his dad, actor-director Rakesh Roshan and by cutting a cake.

Sharing the picture, his mother Pinkie Roshan wrote: “#family#birthday #wishes#hugs#joy#happiness#surgery successful #divine grace#angels#gratitude#grandchildren#blessings in life#.”

In one of the pictures that is now online, Hrithik can be seen sitting on a chair with one of his sons, while standing close by is his father. Rakesh has a catheter attached to his nose as his throat has been operated upon. Also seen in the picture are Pinkie (in whose hands is a huge yellow stuffed teddy bear) and another member of the actor’s family. It looks like Rakesh is still in the hospital. For the uninitiated, Rakesh was diagnosed with throat cancer and was operated upon a while back.

Later in the evening, the actor stepped out to celebrate his special day with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and their friends —Sonali Bendre and husband Goldie Behl and former actor Gayatri Oberoi and her husband. All turned up for the dinner in their stylish best, with Sonali looking cheerful. She showed off her bald head, even as fresh sprouts of hair could be seen. Meanwhile, yesterday Sussanne had shared some family pictures of them together as a family on her Instagram page to wish Hrithik on his birthday and called Hrithik her “best friend forever” and “soulmate”.

Hrithik Roshan with his boys.

Sonali, of course, has been an example of grace under fire, as she has been undergoing treatment for high-grade cancer. Since early July (when she shared the news online) to early December (when she returned home), Sonali has been inspiring millions of fans with her Instagram posts on her fight against the disease, courage and empathy being her constant companions. On January 1, she celebrated her own birthday, here in India, surrounded by her loved ones.

Watch Tiger Shroff’s dancing tribute to Hrithik Roshan:

