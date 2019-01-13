Tiger Shroff’s tribute to Hrithik Roshan impresses Gwyneth Paltrow, fans can’t stop cracking Tony Stark jokes

If Bollywood was unanimous that Tiger Shroff is the real deal with his unbelievable dance moves and gravity-defying stunts, now he has found himself a fan in Hollywood as well. After Tiger Shroff shared a tribute video for idol Hrithik Roshan, himself an accomplished dancer, on the actor’s 45th birthday, accolades for the Baaghi star have been flowing in.

Among those impressed by his performance is Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow. The Oscar-winner wrote on the video, “So good.” The video has Tiger recreating Hrithik’s iconic Ek Pal Ka Jeena song from Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai.

While Tiger is yet to reply to Paltrow’s comment, fans have latched on to her role as Pepper Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame trailer.

While many wanted to know if Tony Stark returns to Earth in Avengers: Endgame, others had funny one-liners, “Kyunki Tony mar Gaya but Tiger Zinda hai.” Some had a word of advice for her as well, “Please focus on saving Tony Stark.”

Paltrow recently returned from an extended “honeymoon” to the Maldives. She spent her Christmas holidays with husband, film producer Brad Falchuk, ex-husband Chris Martin, his girlfriend Dakota Johnson and their children on what she called “a big family honeymoon” in the Maldives. “It was a very modern honeymoon,” Paltrow said. “We had a great time.”

On the work front, Tiger Shroff will next be seen in Student of the Year 2 and an untitled YRF film alongside his idol Hrithik Roshan tentatively titled Hrithik vs Tiger.

Jan 13, 2019