New Avengers: Endgame theory says Thanos’ snap split the universe in two and Iron Man may not have survived

Marvel Studios broke a million hearts last year when they reduced half the Avengers and other MCU heroes to dust in Avengers: Infinity War. Peter Parker’s nervous face as he died in Tony Stark’s arms, still haunts many in their dreams. However, a more positive and uplifting fan theory has emerged to keep fans in a good mood until April when Avengers: Endgame hits theatres.

The new theory shared on Reddit says that perhaps when Thanos snapped his fingers in Infinity War, it did not decimate half the universe but rather split it in two, something he didn’t realise either. After the snap, a parallel universe was created in which the half that had died in Infinity War, continued to live. However, in that universe, the ones who made it alive were the ones who disappeared. Which means both the sides mourned the loss of loved ones.

Reddit user ofersadan also shared a helpful chart and timeline of events to better explain how the universe’s split will affect the Marvel movies that are to come, which is that it will not affect them at all. In Avengers: Endgame, Ant-Man Scott Lang will figure out a way to make a bridge between the two universes using the Quantum Realm and bring the dead population back to the original universe.

The biggest twist, however, was posted as a comment on the post. “OP, thats a great idea, but you are making one key assumption that may prove to be the undoing of this theory. There is nothing to confirm that Stark and Nebula are on the same side of the split as the rest of the OG Avengers,” wrote a Reddit user. What it means essentially is that there is no way to know that in this case, the universes shown on Titan and back on Earth are the same. Perhaps in the original world, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Star Lord and Drax survived the snap and returned to Earth to meet Captain America, Hulk and others. Meanwhile, Tony and Nebula survived in the universe which witnessed the deaths of Captain, Hulk, Thor and others while Black Panther, Groot and others managed to survive. Sounds complex but actually isn’t if you pay attention.

Whether this theory—like all the crazy ones that arrived before it—is true, we will learn when Avengers: Endgame releases on April 26. The film is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and will mark the end of the first phase of MCU.

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 21:07 IST