On Hrithik Roshan’s 45th birthday, Tiger Shroff leads Bollywood well-wishers with his dance tribute. See pics, video

On actor Hrithik Roshan’s 45th birthday, Bollywood lined up to wish him on his special day.

Just two days before, the actor had shared the news of his father Rakesh Roshan’s throat cancer and how they are blessed to have a leader like him. As the senior Roshan is recuperating after a surgery, Hrithik’s family and friends took to the social media to wish him on his birthday and raise his spirits.

His ex-wife Sussanne wished him on his birthday by sharing a few family pictures from their vacation. Calling him her BFF and soulmate, she wrote along with the pictures, “Happiest happy birthday to my BFF from and through this world...and onto other realms..the force will always be with you #shineonunlimited#thisman #bestBBF #10january2019❣️#bestdadintheworld❤️ #soulmate.”

Yesteryear actor Sanjay Khan and the father of his ex-wife Sussanne also wished him on his birthday. He shared their picture with the tweet, “Wishing you a very happy birthday Duggu @iHrithik . May the coming year bring you health, happiness and lots and lots of success. With love: Dad.”

Tiger Shroff considers Hrithik his idol and wished him on his birthday by paying him a special tribute. The Baaghi 2 actor walked an extra mile to shoot a video of himself while performing on his popular song ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’ from the actor’s debut film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. He wrote along with the video, “Blessed to be working with my inspiration thank you for being born and giving direction and inspiration to so many of us! #HappyBirthdayHrithikRoshan @iHrithik.”

Hrithik’s Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai co-star Ameesha Patel also wished him in an interesting way. She shared a collage of their candid pictures including Amul’s tribute to the film along with the caption, “Happy bday my darling @iHrithik ...... may this be the most rocking year ever.”

Hrithik’s close friend Sonali Bendre also wished him on the occasion. She shared a picture from one of their vacations and tweeted, “Happiest Birthday to you, Duggu! Love, health and happiness always! Lots of love! @iHrithik.”

Happiest Birthday to you, Duggu! Love, health and happiness always!

Many other celebrities also wished him on the occasion. Calling Hrithik a great son and extraordinary father, actor Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, “Happy Birthday Dear @iHrithik -have a blessed one... you are a fine example of a great son & an extraordinary father... god bless your entire family with good health and happiness. Much love.” Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Rohit Roy were among others who wished him on the occasion. Have a look:

