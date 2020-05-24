e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Hrithik Roshan praises Madhuri Dixit for her debut single Candle: ‘What a beautiful voice you have mam’

Hrithik Roshan praises Madhuri Dixit for her debut single Candle: ‘What a beautiful voice you have mam’

Hrithik Roshan has praised Madhuri Dixit for her song Candle. Earlier, Alia Bhatt had showered Madhuri with compliments.

bollywood Updated: May 24, 2020 19:54 IST
Asian News International
Hrithik Roshan loved Madhuri Dixit’s song.
Actor Hrithik Roshan is the latest to join the growing list of celebrities to praise evergreen star Madhuri Dixit for her debut single Candle. Sharing the original music video of Dixit’s recently launched song on Twitter, the Krrish actor wrote on Sunday: “Have you heard this yet ? what a beautiful voice you have mam.”

 

On Saturday, the 53-year-old star premiered her song of ‘positivity’ during a Facebook Live. Minutes after treating the music enthusiasts, the first name from the Bollywood industry to appreciate Dixit was filmmaker Karan Johar.

Also see: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai fans can’t keep calm as Archana Puran Singh aka Miss Braganza shares message for Anupam Kher’s Malhotra

The My Name is Khan director tweeted, “Is there anything my supremely talented friend @MadhuriDixitcannot do ??? Please give this beautifully rendered song a soulful listen! The world of music welcomes you Madhuri!”

Quick enough were other actors including Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jaaved Jaaferi to heap praises on the star for her new song.

Candle intends to bring high hopes and positivity among people amid these trying times.

