Hrithik Roshan impressed with innovative fan art that shows his transformation from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai to War. Watch

bollywood

Updated: May 24, 2020 12:22 IST

Actor Hrithik Roshan on Sunday shared a fan-made video of the various memorable characters he has played over the years. It features his looks from films like Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai , Jodha Akbar and to the more recent, War.

The slide shows Hrithik’s looks changing with every transparent slide being superimposed on a drawing of his face.

Sharing it, Hrithik wrote: “Nicely done Mr. RK.aadil. Thank you for this.” A number of his industry colleagues reacted to it. Preity Zinta said “Wow ! Awesome” while Nushrat Bharucha wrote “So cool!”

Hrithik, meanwhile, has been staying at home with his sons - Hrehaaan and Hridhaan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan through the lockdown. He has been posting interview videos and pictures of life through the lockdown.

On Friday, he wrote on Intagram. “23 hour fast.#HealthyLiving#Resilience#DisciplineEqualsFreedom.” Along with it, Hrithik posted a seflie in which he is seen winking. Hrithik had shared some ‘lockdown tips’ too with his fans. He suggested a daily dose of vitamin D to take care of mental health during quarantine.

Also read: When Dharmendra broke down during Esha Deol’s vidaai, mother Hema Malini hugged her goodbye. Watch video

Hrithik has been doing his bit to help the frontline workers in our fight against coronavirus. In early May, he had helped provide hand sanitisers for the Mumbai Police personnel. The police department had thanked the 46-year-old actor for the gesture and tweeted,” Thank you @iHrithik for this thoughtful gesture of delivering hand sanitisers for Mumbai Police personnel on duty. We are grateful for your contribution towards safeguarding the health and safety of our frontline warriors. #MumbaiPoliceFoundation.”

Expressing gratitude to the police forces, the actor wrote in response to the tweet , “My gratitude to our police forces, who have taken our safety in their hands. Stay safe. My love & respect to all in the line of duty.”

(With agencies inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more