e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 24, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Hrithik Roshan impressed with innovative fan art that shows his transformation from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai to War. Watch

Hrithik Roshan impressed with innovative fan art that shows his transformation from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai to War. Watch

Actor Hrithik Roshan posted a fan-made video on the various characters he has played over the years. See it here.

bollywood Updated: May 24, 2020 12:22 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Hrithik Roshan has been in self isolation in Mumbai since March.
Hrithik Roshan has been in self isolation in Mumbai since March.
         

Actor Hrithik Roshan on Sunday shared a fan-made video of the various memorable characters he has played over the years. It features his looks from films like Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai , Jodha Akbar and to the more recent, War.

The slide shows Hrithik’s looks changing with every transparent slide being superimposed on a drawing of his face.

Sharing it, Hrithik wrote: “Nicely done Mr. RK.aadil. Thank you for this.” A number of his industry colleagues reacted to it. Preity Zinta said “Wow ! Awesome” while Nushrat Bharucha wrote “So cool!”

 

View this post on Instagram

Nicely done Mr. RK.aadil. Thank you for this 👍

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on

Hrithik, meanwhile, has been staying at home with his sons - Hrehaaan and Hridhaan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan through the lockdown. He has been posting interview videos and pictures of life through the lockdown.

On Friday, he wrote on Intagram. “23 hour fast.#HealthyLiving#Resilience#DisciplineEqualsFreedom.” Along with it, Hrithik posted a seflie in which he is seen winking. Hrithik had shared some ‘lockdown tips’ too with his fans. He suggested a daily dose of vitamin D to take care of mental health during quarantine.

Also read: When Dharmendra broke down during Esha Deol’s vidaai, mother Hema Malini hugged her goodbye. Watch video

Hrithik has been doing his bit to help the frontline workers in our fight against coronavirus. In early May, he had helped provide hand sanitisers for the Mumbai Police personnel. The police department had thanked the 46-year-old actor for the gesture and tweeted,” Thank you @iHrithik for this thoughtful gesture of delivering hand sanitisers for Mumbai Police personnel on duty. We are grateful for your contribution towards safeguarding the health and safety of our frontline warriors. #MumbaiPoliceFoundation.”

Expressing gratitude to the police forces, the actor wrote in response to the tweet , “My gratitude to our police forces, who have taken our safety in their hands. Stay safe. My love & respect to all in the line of duty.”

(With agencies inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In