Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie’s workout leaves him, sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan open-mouthed. Watch video

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan is well known for his dedication to fitness and so is his mom Pinkie Roshan. In a new video, Hrithik is seen sitting with his sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan even as his mom Pinkie is busy with her morning workout.

Sharing the video, Hrithik wrote, “When the grandmother becomes your grandest inspiration - you literally have no excuses! #Repost @pinkieroshan with @get_repost My son#my grandsons#my audience#this morning”

This is not the first time that Pinkie has inspired her family and fans of Hrithik to adopt healthier lifestyle. She often posts videos of her rigourous workout sessions on Instagram. Check them out:

Family#fun#outdoor#myson#myworld# A post shared by Pinkie Roshan (@pinkieroshan) on Mar 27, 2018 at 10:32am PDT

Mondaywitha#bang# A post shared by Pinkie Roshan (@pinkieroshan) on Mar 25, 2018 at 11:10pm PDT

Marikajohansan#ma#coach# A post shared by Pinkie Roshan (@pinkieroshan) on Mar 23, 2018 at 4:19am PDT

In 2013, Hrithik roped in his trainer’s wife, Marika Johansson, to assist his mother and sister — Pinky and Sunaina Roshan — with their workout sessions. Talking about the family’s fitness regime, Sunaina had earlier told Hindustan Times, “Mom and I are getting a lot more involved with our fitness now and we can already feel the results. Marika has been making us do various types of fun exercises and she has created a fitness chart for us to follow. In fact, the gym has now become a meeting point for the entire family.”

On the work front, Hrithik is currently shooting for Vikas Bahl’s film on mathematician Anand Kumar, Super 30.

Follow @htshowbiz for more