Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 gets first review from ex-wife Sussanne Khan: ‘One of your best ever’

Actor Hrithik Roshan will be back on the big screen this Friday with his latest release, Super 30 and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan has already given the film a big thumbs up. She posted a supportive comment for Hrithik and his film on Instagram.

Hrithik shared three selfies on Instagram on Tuesday and wrote, “It’s a new day. Super30 copy out today. Today I let go. Sussanne commented, “It’s one of your best ever... so so proud of you.” Hrithik and Sussanne have always been each others’ best friends even after their divorce. She recently extended her support towards him during the controversy surrounding her sister Sunaina.

Sussanne recently said on Neha Dhupia’s BFFs with Vogue that Hrithik was a superstar in her eyes when they met even though he was not one at that point. Neha asked Sussanne that even after belonging to an influential Bollywood family and growing up around movies, why she didn’t pursue a career in Bollywood.

Sussanne, an interior designer, said: “Acting is equally a tough job but it didn’t attract me. I can’t do something if it doesn’t attract me 100 per cent. I am all in or nothing. There was no question of not going in designing. That’s when I explored, studied, went to Los Angeles and came back when I met a superstar boy who was not a superstar at that time, but was one in my eyes when I met him. Hrithik and Sussanne have two sons together, but decided to go their separate ways after 13 years of marriage.

Super 30 is based on mathematician Anand Kumar’s life. He launched the Super 30 programme in Patna in 2002, which prepares underprivileged students for IIT-JEE, the entrance examination for the Indian Institutes of Technology.

Super 30 is directed by Vikas Bahl. The film releases on Friday.

