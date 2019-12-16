Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 likely to be remade in Hollywood: report

bollywood

Updated: Dec 16, 2019

Hrithik Roshan’s film Super 30 may soon become Bollywood’s first film to be remade in Hollywood, reports suggest. The film also starred Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Tripathi in important roles.

An Asian Age report quoted a source as saying, “Super 30 is one of the finest subjects that has come out from India in the recent past. And with Indian stories finding worldwide acceptance, this subject too is expected to work globally. A Hollywood major has shown interest in the subject, and writer Sanjiv Dutta is expected to pen the film in English once the casting for the central character is finalised after the studio hires the director. Anand Kumar is expected to be a part of this film too because it is based on his life.”

Another report also suggested that agents from top officials from a production company in America met Shubhashish Sircar of Reliance Entertainment recently. They reportedly discussed prospects of a Hollywood remake of the film that was produced by Reliance.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Super 30 told the story of mathematician Anand Kumar who runs a coaching centre for underprivileged kids in Bihar and helps them qualify the entrance exams for the much-coveted IITs. Speaking about Hrithik’s performance in the film, Anand had said, “The journey has been very special and Hrithik ji has completely taken over the soul of my character. Each time I watch the film, his brilliance just surprises me. From my pain to my happiness, I feel I am looking at myself on the screen. The response that I have been receiving from the audience has been extremely overwhelming.”

