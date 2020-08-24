Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, family take part in eco-friendly Ganesh visarjan, see pics

bollywood

The family members of actor Hrithik Roshan got together to bid farewell to Lord Ganesha. The actor’s mother, Pinkie Roshan, shared pictures on Instagram from their eco-friendly Ganesh visarjan.

Pinkie wrote with one set of pictures: “#Tradition . Family . Love . And my sweetest lord Ganesha . Thank you for always protecting us from evil.” It showed Hrithik, Sussanne, the ex-couple’s two kids - Hrehaan and Hridhaan, Pinkie, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik’s sister Sunaina and another family member hurdled around a plastic drum, ready for the visarjan. The send-off took place in Hrithik’s gym area, it appears.

Sharing another set of pictures, this time close-ups of the deity, Pinkie wrote: “#ganpatibappamorya #immersion#see you in 2021”. The bunch of pictures show the slow process of immersion, as the mud statue sinks deeper into water to dissolve in it.

Many other Bollywood families celebrated the annual festival in a subdued manner and with the required protection. Salman Khan’s family, who celebrates the festival with great fanfare, came out in full force for the visarjan at actor Sohail Khan’s home. Salman’s family members had welcomed Lord Ganesha on Saturday as Ganesh Chaturthi began and took part in Ganpati visarjan on Sunday.

Seen at the function were Salman’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur, sister Arpita Khan Sharma, her actor husband Aayush Sharma, Salman’s other sister Alvira and her husband Atul Agnihotri, father Salim Khan, mother Salma Khan, Helen and brothers Sohail and Arbaaz Khan.

Actor Shilpa Shetty, who along with her family celebrates the annual festival, was also seen taking part in visarjan. She wrote: “Saying goodbye is always the hardest, especially when Gannu Raja is on His way home. Although it’s a rather quiet & subdued farewell this year... we’re sending Him only with a promise that He’ll be back next year with better times.”

Actor Shah Rukh Khan too had shared a picture from their home celebration.

On Saturday, many Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra, Riteish Deshmukh, Karan Johar among others had wished fans on the festive occasion.

