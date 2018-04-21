Huma Qureshi: Less or more screen time, whether I get to romance the hero, is not the yardstick I go by

Actor Huma Qureshi, who started off in Bollywood with the acclaimed Gangs of Wasseypur (2012), clearly believes in quality over quantity. While it’s common to hear about actors getting insecure about the amount of their screen time in a film, Huma proved that she was not in this game. While she played the lead in Jolly LLB 2 and will be seen next in Kaala, opposite Rajinikanth, she was seen in smaller roles in Ek Thi Daayan (2013) and Badlapur (2015).

She says, “It’s always said that there are no small parts, only small actors. In Badlapur, I was offered both the roles — the heroine who dies, or the sex worker, and I chose the latter, Jimli. For me, it’s about the impact that the role has in the film, overall. Less or more screen time, whether I get to romance the hero, is not the yardstick I go by. If my part is strong enough, then why not?”

Huma is also open to doing multi-heroine projects, like she did in Desh Ishqiya (2014), though her female co-star Madhuri Dixit was in a different league altogether, being a Bollywood icon. “I’ve shared screen space with one of the finest actors of our times, Madhuri (Dixit) ma’am in Dedh Ishqiya. And if given a chance to do [such] a strong role again, I will do it . In fact, I’d love to do a multi-heroine project!”

In the year that Huma debuted, Bollywood saw an influx of fresh faces — Richa Chadha (also in Gangs of Wasseypur), Ileana D’Cruz (in Barfi!), and Yami Gautam (in Vicky Donor). Asked how she feels about the success of her female contemporaries, Huma states, “I’m here in this industry to work. I respect the work of others equally. There’s no sense of insecurity but definitely, when you see others doing well, you also want to give your best in whatever opportunities you have. It’s a process of constant learning.”

Huma has always been seen in dramatic, serious roles, except for Jolly LLB 2, where she tried her hand at comedy. She is, in fact, waiting for more such roles. “I’d love to do a potboiler. I am actually waiting to do a comedy. Jolly LLB 2 was a very commercial film, but there’s no exact definition of a ‘commercial potboiler’!” she says. “My conscious decision has always been to do work that’s meaningful and play characters that give something to the film. Cinema being potboiler, commercial or indie is not something I look at, if my part is good enough,” signs off Huma.

